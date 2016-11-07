Rim Holidays – Veterans Day

On Veterans Day attention will turn to Payson’s Pioneer Cemetery and to the graves of those who fought in America’s wars. But Sam Hill was one of those who never wore a uniform. His plane marker simply reads “Died about 1935.” The casual visitor would not know about his role in opening the Rim Country for settlement. He participated in the Indian War and was a chief packer with the Army, more than once narrowly avoiding a hail of bullets and arrows.

The United States Census records Sam Hill’s birthplace in Ohio, and his parents were born in New York and New Hampshire. However, Dan Thrapp’s book “Al Sieber, Chief of Scouts” states Hill was born in England.

As a youth Sam Hill fought briefly in the Civil War and then at the age of 19 he came west from his home in Ohio. He reached California in 1866 and three years later came to Prescott hoping to find gold. However the prospecting was dubious with the conflict raging between the Americans and the Apache-Yavapai. Since there could be no fruitful prospecting until the war ended, Hill joined the Army as a packer and rose in rank to become chief packer with Company K, 5th Cavalry out of Camp Verde. In May 1874 Sam Hill, with Chief of Scouts Al Sieber and a band of Apache scouts came through Green Valley, the future location of Payson, and fought a pitched battle in a local area later named Stewart Pocket.

Later that year Sam Hill played a significant role in the establishment of the telegraph line from Camp Apache to Camp Grant. He was in charge of a 50-mule pack train carrying telegraph wire from Camp Verde to the new line. Four other packers assisted him, each in charge of 10 mules. They came through Fossil Creek, Green Valley, Little Green Valley, through the Hellsgate Wilderness to Pleasant Valley and on to Camp Apache. They were accompanied by a detachment of soldiers keeping Indian attacks at bay.

During February 1875, Sam Hill was the chief packer for “the long march” of Native Americans from the Rio Verde reservation that closed, to San Carlos. He was present during the inter-tribal fight at the mouth of Pine Creek when 17 Indians were killed and had to be buried there where the Mormons would soon settle Mazatzal City. During the battle the muleskinners desperately hid in a depression in the ground.

During his several passes through the Rim Country Sam Hill recognized the potential for gold prospecting, and in 1880 he resigned his job with the Army to take up his “first calling.” He staked claims on Ox Bow Hill and built a cabin in a draw that would carry his name on maps of the area. For the next 35 years this was his base of operations. His friend Al Sieber often went with him prospecting and they filed several mining claims together. Hill had other partners in his mining ventures, including William E. Wilsley, Jim Samuels and Pat Walsh. At one point, when his gold dust was meager, Hill decided on an alternate business and raised a herd of hogs. They foraged in the foothills of the Mazatzals where acorns abounded. However coyotes and lions took such a toll the business venture ended.

Ira Murphy in his “Centennial Series” of essays says of Sam Hill, “He was a fine, quiet, generous and well liked man. He died at Walsh’s cabin in 1929 from indigestion.” If this was his date of death the grave marker in the Pioneer Cemetery should read differently. He would have been 82 that year, having been born in June 1847 according to U.S. Census records.

On Veterans Day honor will be given to the many veterans who represent the sacrifices made to secure our freedom. Practically every war America fought is acknowledged by the bodies in Payson’s Pioneer Cemetery. But there will be those graves not marked by flags that deserve the honor as well, like Sam Hill who fought and worked alongside the soldiers but without the uniform.

Sources: U.S. Census, Gila County Great Register 1890-1902, articles by Ira Murphy in the Payson Roundup, “Biography of Damn Hill” by Ranger Fred Croxen; the Tucson Citizen Dec. 12, 1874.