Cattlegrowers' Event

Editor:

The Gila County Cattle Growers Association invites the public to join in to kick off the holiday season Saturday, Nov. 19, with our Annual Holiday Dinner-Dance and Gift Auction at the Gila County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.

The no-host bar, sponsored by the Globe Lions Club will open at 5 p.m. Dinner, melt-in-the-mouth 12-ounce steaks and all the fixin’s, is at 6 p.m. Rounding out the evening, guests will dance the night away to the music of the Ron Gibson band.

Items to be auctioned include a 10-day/8-night trip to Acapulco and Cabo San Lucas, a Ruger 22 rifle, an original David Boni sculpture, power tools and many more items. Space is limited and the time is getting closer. For tickets and information, call the Globe-Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce at 928-425-4495. Reservations must be in by Nov. 15, so, mark your calendars and give us a call. We hope to see you there.

Gila County Cattle Growers Association