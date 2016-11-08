Community Almanac Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Election night watch party

The Democrats of Payson will have an election night watch party at Denny’s, 312 S. Beeline Hwy., beginning at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you would like to share the moment, please call the Democratic Headquarters at 928-474-9414 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For additional information, please call Chris at 928-468-9669.

Banner High Country Seniors to host seminars

A seminar on Medicare open enrollment takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. At this annual seminar, Tom Russell provides a clear and helpful explanation of how Medicare works, and the various options beneficiaries have. Learn about Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and Part D Rx plans. Find out how you can ask the right questions so you can find the best value for your particular needs. This is a purely educational event and no specific plan details or prices will be discussed.

A seminar on Medicaid/ALTEC and Long Term Care takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Banner High Country Seniors. Daniel Nunez Director of Elder Care for Jackson White Law firm, will talk about the importance of having long-term care insurance. He will also talk about Medicaid, how to qualify and the implications. If you or a loved one are facing long-term care, this session is for you.

Please call to reserve a seat for either seminar, 928-472-9290.

Family band performs

Fiddle, cello, French accordion, singing, piano, and French-Canadian step-dancing come alive through music, song, and dance with the Leahy family at the Payson High School Auditorium in Payson at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Single tickets are $25 and are available at the door. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The Next Generation Leahy will also give a Student Outreach concert sponsored by the Tonto Community Concert Association at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the Payson High School Auditorium for students in grades K-12.

For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.

Help with Medicare Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment in Medicare is now through Dec. 7, 2016. It’s the time of year when people with Medicare can make unrestricted changes to their coverage options. They can make as many changes as they need, and the last change they make on or before Dec. 7, 2016 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

To assist in the Open Enrollment process representatives from the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens will be visiting northern Gila County in mid-November. Representatives will be at the Payson Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10.

Veterans Day program planned

The Payson Patriotic Events Committee’s annual Veterans Day Tribute is at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the Payson High School Auditorium.

This year the committee shall, once again, partner with the Longhorn Theatre and the Payson High School to present Veterans Day 2016.

This year, the U. S. Navy will be spotlighted (the Marines were the focus of last year’s event).

Elks Veterans Day Dinner

Tickets are now available for the Elks Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony to be held Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. For details, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

AARP Safe Driver Class

An AARP Safe Driver Class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., from 9:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. (includes 1-hour lunch break, OK to bring sack lunch).

To register, call 928-472-9290 or register in person at Banner High Country Seniors. Cost for AARP members $15, non-members $20 (cash or check), payable on day of class. Class is designed for people age 50+ but is open to all people 18 and over. You may also earn a discount on your vehicle insurance.

Angel Project fundraiser

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church is donating the use of its event center for the Angel Project, to collect toys and blankets for the needy, at Building B, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be auction baskets; sports home décor; beauty products; movies; candles; table games and kids toys; holiday décor; plus lots of holiday treats to enjoy: popcorn, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cakes and chocolate treats.

Call 480-322-2743 for more information.

An evening of Broadway music

The Payson High School Musical Theatre Club will sponsor an evening of Broadway songs at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 in the high school auditorium. Admission is free; however, donations will be taken at the door and a silent auction will take place in the lobby to raise funds for the club’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Jazz concert

Jazz saxophonist Tony Vacca performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson

For information and to RSVP contact: gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com A $5 donation gratefully accepted.

Vacca is a professional saxophone performer, composer, educator and recording artist for Half Note Records, the official label for the world famous Blue Note Clubs. Joining him will be Dave Baradic, piano; Mike King, bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.

Blood drive

A community blood drive is planned in Pine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the gym of the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87.

Posse raffle

The Gila County Sheriffs Posse is having a raffle. There are three prizes: gift certificates to Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters in the amounts of $1,000 for third, $2,000 for second, and $3,000 for first.

Tickets can be purchased at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters, from any posse member or call 928-979-0537.

Only 400 tickets will be sold and the drawing will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters — regardless if the 400 tickets are sold or not.

Also all tickets are eligible for all drawings... meaning the first prize to be drawn will be third prize, then that winning ticket would then be returned to the barrel of tickets and would be eligible to be drawn for the remaining prizes.

For more information, call 928-970-0537.

Christian School Fall Festival

The Payson Christian School’s Annual Fall Festival is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 at the school’s back parking lot. It is celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

To celebrate, the school is raffling off free tuition for one current, or prospective student next year that attends the fall festival. Winners will be announced at the end of the festival.

There will also be bounce houses, games, pony rides, hay rides, food, obstacle courses and games.

GCC Student Art Show

The 10th annual Student Art Show and Sale at the Payson Campus of Gila Community College is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 at the college, 201 N. Mud Springs Rd.

Works include: oil and acrylic paintings; watercolors; ceramics; jewelry; drawing; photography; wearable art; graphic design; digital art; and cake decorating.

Elks events

Members have less than two months to complete collecting Sweats for Vets. The project was started early this year, but there is a long way to go.

Items needed are all sizes of new sweatpants, new sweatshirts, new white t-shirts and new slippers. No socks are needed.

Drop contributions off in the Christmas box in the inner lobby.

Items donated will be put in Christmas bags and taken to the Prescott VA patients.

The application deadline to perform in the Elks’ Duets Superstars has been extended to Nov. 18.

Additionally tickets are now on sale for the New Year’s Eve party, which featured a choice of prime rib or lobster tail for $30 per person. Get tickets early as show is expected to sell out.

The annual Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, Nov. 24. Volunteers should be at the Lodge at 10 a.m. It is not necessary to register to volunteer.

The meal will be served open seating style this year from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home delivery of the holiday meal will once again be available for those who cannot get to the Lodge. For details call 928-474-2572.

Turkey Tuesday

Rim residents are invited to donate a turkey, non-perishable food items or cash from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Bashas’ in Payson. St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will accept the donations. Additionally donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank on or before Nov. 22. The food bank is at 511 S. St. Philip St., Payson, it is open from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Last year more than 300 turkey dinner boxes were distributed in Payson by the program, which is cooperative effort between the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Payson, Bashas’ and Channel 12 News. The need is expected to be greater this year.

For more information, call 928-474-9104.