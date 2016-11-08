County Community Services Provides One-Stop Shop For Job Seekers

“We know what we see in our areas and we know what we need,” says Malissa Buzan, Director of Gila County Community Services, which houses Arizona@Work Northeast Arizona Innovative Workforce Solutions.

“The partnership with Navajo and Apache Counties allows Gila County to best identify and respond to employment needs locally,” says District Three Supervisor John Marcanti.

“The folks at Community Services work closely with local industries, business owners, and other service providers to make sure we’re preparing residents for the jobs that are out there in our communities.”

The regional partnership allows the three counties to not only pool resources, but also share strategies.

Arizona@Work’s local offices are called “one-stops.” Dorine Prine at Gila County Community Services coordinates Payson’s one-stop.

“When a client comes in, we try to use a holistic approach,” says Prine. The goal is always to help clients work through barriers to steady, sustainable employment.

For example, Prine explains that one issue that often comes up for Rim Country residents is transportation. Due to the limited public transportation resources in Payson, she frequently works with clients to come up with solutions for how to get to and from work.

“I try to use different approaches that maybe they haven’t thought of,” says Prine.

Although there is a taxi service, it can be cost prohibitive, so she tries to help clients arrange a ride with family and friends and budget in money to save for a vehicle. She also works with many local thrift stores to help clients out with clothes for interviews.

“You name it, I have a resource for it,” says Prine.

The one-stops are truly meant to be one-stop shops for residents who might be looking to get back to work or better their employment situation. Prine frequently makes referrals to other area service agencies and county programs to ensure clients’ needs are being met. Buzan echoes Prine, saying, “If we don’t have a resource under our roof, we create it or build a relationship so that it’s a first name or a phone call away.”

Arizona@Work can help connect residents to services for rent assistance, GED classes, vocational rehabilitation, and more.

A community-based board that includes many business owners helps provide recommendations for the program. Buzan explains that they rely heavily on their board to help gauge the employment market.

“We want to make sure we’re hitting the right jobs and know what’s going on,” she says. They also work hand in hand with the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES), which has access to a statewide database that helps provide an accurate, up-to-date picture of the employment climate in the state.

Buzan is proud of how well the various providers work together, which means the best possible service for residents. Monthly “one-stop meetings” help keep everyone “aware of who is sitting beside them and what they’re offering,” Buzan explains.

Arizona@Work is a resource for all Gila County residents, regardless of income level.

“We do resumé and interview skills workshops for anybody and everybody,” stresses Buzan.

Prine says that she frequently works with people to polish their resumés and find ways to make an application stand out, particularly when applying for jobs online.

“We do anything and everything we can to be able to help,” says Prine.

Visit the Arizona@Work one-stop in Payson at 100 Tonto St., Ste. 100 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or contact Dorine Prine at 928-425-7631.