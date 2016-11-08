Dark Money Campaign Seeks To Buy Off Regulators

If you haven’t voted, take this one final scrap of information with you into the voting booth.

Pinnacle West now says it’s spending $3.5 million to elect Republicans Andy Tobin, Boyd Dunn and Bob Burns. The parent company of APS is also spending heavily to defeat Democrats Bill Mundell and Tom Chabin, who have been critical of the private utility company’s effort to all but eliminate incentives for solar customers and win an 8 percent rate increase.

We hope voters won’t let this shameless effort to buy a friendly panel of regulators succeed.

Bizarrely — it’s perfectly legal for APS and Pinnacle West to spend millions electing the people who will regulate its business — thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United. That decision conferred on corporations free speech rights and gutted any effort to limit their political spending.

Congress and the Arizona Legislature ignored the Supreme Court’s invitation to pass new laws that would at least require the disclosure of all dark money spending.

Now, the urge to simply vote against anyone with dark money support is complicated by the breadth of the dark money takeover of our political system.

For instance, SolarCity is reportedly spending freely to boost the prospects of Mundell and Chabin, based on their avowed support for expanding solar energy in the state. We hate the idea of these dark money special interest contributions on any side of a question of public policy.

But the Pinnacle West effort is so egregious and corrupting, we can only hope voters will decisively reject this shameless effort to stack the deck in favor of a rate increase.

Now, one can certainly argue the merits of both the requested APS rate increase and the proposed decrease in incentives for rooftop solar installations.

APS hasn’t had a rate increase in years — and has proposed a complicated peak use demand charge that could encourage lower energy use during peak hours.

On the other hand, critics say parent company Pinnacle West is enjoying record profits. Meanwhile, the voter-controlled Salt River Project is actually proposing a rate decrease — although it’s not regulated by the Corporation Commission. Please note, the APS CEO makes more than $1 million a month — while the SRP CEO makes about $1 million for the year.

When it comes to reducing incentives to go solar, APS argues that solar customers still rely on the grid during the night time, but they get so much credit for power they generate while the sun’s shining that they don’t pay their fair share of the cost of the infrastructure.

On the other hand, advocates for solar say that more solar energy will not only reduce the release of greenhouse gases but will also postpone the day when APS has to build expensive new power plants. They suggest APS wants to build more power plants since the commission sets the rates based on the company’s investment in infrastructure.

Clearly, these are complicated issues.

And that’s exactly why consumers need the protection of an independent Corporation Commission to regulate these massive, government-granted monopolies.

Pinnacle West’s shameless dark money makes a mockery of that independence. Bear in mind, the company spent more than $3 million two years ago to elect two of the incumbents. Placing three more regulators on the political payroll will give the utility effective control of the commission months before it decides on a rate increase that will ultimately cost consumers billions.

Granted, the dark money support for Bob Burns poses something of a problem. He has crusaded for the past year in an attempt to force Pinnacle West and APS to confirm and detail political spending from two years ago. Now he finds himself in the awkward position of receiving support from another dark money campaign, despite having urged the utilities to stay out of campaigns. Neither Tobin nor Boyd have supported his effort to force disclosure.

That might provide a justification for supporting Burns, despite the APS effort to make sure he’s one of the people deciding on its proposed rate increase.

But overall, we hope voters will decisively reject Pinnacle West’s latest attempt to corrupt the process by buying the regulators it prefers.