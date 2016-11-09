Democrats Challenging Sen. Allen, Rep. Burton

Mail in ballots on Tuesday seemed to give Former Jerome Mayor Nikki Bagley a stunning upset victory of incumbent Sen. Sylvia Allen, the president pro-tem of the Senate and a former Navajo County supervisor.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brenda Barton held a razor-thin lead over her Democratic challenger in the same district, which includes most of Gila County.

As of 10:30 Tuesday, Bagley led with 51 percent of the vote in State Senate District 6, which stretches from Flagstaff to the White Mountains and includes all of northern Gila County.

She led by just 1,251 votes. However, the district includes many reservation voters, who rarely use mail-in ballots. Voting on reservation precincts was reported heavy on Tuesday, but those votes were not included in the tally released as of 10:30 on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, the two incumbent state house members Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) clung to a narrow lead over the single Democratic challenger – Alex Martinez, a career US Navy reservist and a former superintendent of schools.

Thorpe, a former Flagstaff Tea Party President, led with 34 percent of the vote, or 32,474.

Barton, a veteran lawmaker who got her political start in the sagebrush rebellion, came in next with 33 percent of the vote – or 31,497.

Martinez, who waged a low-key campaign with few appearances in Rim Country, also had 33 percent of the vote – but was 48 votes behind Barton.

However, the late count on in the reservation precinct could easily boost him past Barton. The San Carlos precincts in Southern Gila County have about 1,500 voters, with people lined up around the block to vote late in the day.

The district also includes portions of the Navajo and White Mountain Apache Reservation, where many of the votes may not have yet been counted as of the posting of this story.

Native Americans typically vote heavily Democratic.

The Roundup will post additional results as they’re available.

State senate district 6:

Sylvia Allen (32,151) 49 percent

Nikki Bagley (33,431) 51 percent

State Rep District 6

Bob Thorpe 34 % 32,474

Brenda barton: 33% 31497

Alex Martinez: 33 % (31,449)