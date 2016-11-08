Drug Bust At Casino

On Wednesday morning, police arrested Amber Hernandez, 34, and Benjamin Ramirez Jr., 40, at the Mazatzal Casino for possession drugs. During a search of their vehicle, officers reportedly found narcotic drugs in the vehicle. There were two small children in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. The children were turned over to Arizona Child Protective Services. Officers arrested Ramirez and Hernandez on charges of narcotic drug for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia, child abuse and child endangerment.