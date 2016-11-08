The Forgotten War

Sept. 15, 1950, 66 years ago, I was on the USS Boxer aircraft carrier with Task Force 77. We were operating on the west coast of Korea.

I came up on radar watch around 6 a.m. I was one of the four section leaders in the Radar Combat Information Center (CIC). I looked at one of the radar screens and it had many yellow dots on it. I asked the officer on deck, sir, what are those? He said those are ships. I asked permission to step out on the gangplank to look at the scene. He gave me permission, so I stepped out and counted 14 destroyers in a circle around us. There were two cruisers just ahead of the USS Boxer and another aircraft carrier beside us. There were a number of troop ships outside our circle of ships who had just let down their front gate. Many LSTs, loaded with Marines, were launched heading for the beach, known as the Inchon Invasion.

I mention this because for whatever reason, the Korean War seems to be a forgotten war the USA fought.

Over 52,000 men gave their lives during that conflict and 172,847 were injured.

Many families are still thinking of their loved ones who gave their all even 66 years later.

A result of winning the war involved Rev. David Yonggi Cho, who rapidly established mega Christian churches throughout South Korea. It is now a Christian nation today. That was a win-win situation, i.e., we won the war and South Korea became a Christian nation.

Please lift up a prayer for those still hurting fro that conflict.

Tom Huffman

ex-2nd class Navy petty office radarman