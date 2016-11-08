Fossil Creek Solution

Editor:

Having served with the sheriff’s office for eight years, plus many decades wandering around Rim Country, I am aware of innumerable swimming locations, which are much easier to drive/walk to without much of an effort.

Putting a lifeguard at Fossil Creek, while making a good sound bite, will do absolutely nothing for overall public safety with the tens of thousands of other swimming locations in Rim Country.

I think the best option would be to simply put up a sign that states “Swim at your own risk.”

David