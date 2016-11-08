Fossil Creek Solution

Editor:
Having served with the sheriff’s office for eight years, plus many decades wandering around Rim Country, I am aware of innumerable swimming locations, which are much easier to drive/walk to without much of an effort.
Putting a lifeguard at Fossil Creek, while making a good sound bite, will do absolutely nothing for overall public safety with the tens of thousands of other swimming locations in Rim Country.
I think the best option would be to simply put up a sign that states “Swim at your own risk.”
David
Mike White 1 hour, 1 minute ago
He's right. Plus it would not be remotely practical to have lifeguards at every potential swimming hazard, even at Fossil Creek's multiple holes and falls.
