Help With Medicare Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment in Medicare continues through Dec. 7, 2016 and it’s the time of year when people with Medicare can make unrestricted changes to their coverage options. They can make as many changes as they need, and the last change they make on or before Dec. 7, 2016 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Additionally, a seminar on Medicare open enrollment takes place Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy.

Tom Russell will provide a clear and helpful explanation of how Medicare works, and the various options beneficiaries have. Learn about Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, and Part D Rx plans.

Please call to reserve your seat, 928-472-9290.