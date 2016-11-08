How Does Your Vote Count?

A reader asked the Roundup to help him understand what his vote means in the presidential election.

It’s confusing because of the electoral college, which gets between our vote and who sits in the Oval Office.

However, the Electoral College was intended to protect the rights and clout of the states, which is why it’s embedded in the Constitution in Article II, which says, “Each state shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector.”

So why doesn’t the popular vote elect the president?

It goes back to the Founders, who didn’t quite trust pure Democracy and sought to protect the rights and powers of the states against the federal government.

Remember, the Founders established the rules of the new republic to prevent the abuse of power against which they had rebelled.

The Founders feared that the people would separate themselves into factions, such as a farmer faction or a union faction or business faction and take over the presidential election. They believed the Electoral College would keep the election process faction free.

So, the Founders decided that the states would choose the president, through the use of the electoral college.

That meant striking a balance between the large and small states.

So the Electoral College combined the popular vote and the number of representatives and senators from each state into an independent body. Since the number of congressmen in each state is based on population — most of the Electoral College votes reflect the population of each state. However, every state gets two senators, regardless of population. By throwing in the two electoral votes based on Senate seats, the Electoral College gives smaller states a little more clout.

Remember, California has 38 million residents but the same two votes in the U.S. Senate as the 580,000 residents of Wyoming.

Since 1820, the electors have stood-in for the popular vote by pledging to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Voters don’t actually elect the president and vice president — they select electors pledged to vote for a given candidate.

Now, an elector could technically cast his or her vote for some other candidate, but state legislatures have passed laws requiring electors to vote for the candidate they’re pledged to support.

Therefore, once a candidate receives the

majority of the votes, either by one vote or thousands of votes, the candidate receives all of the electoral votes available in that state.

But this system has the consequence of giving some states more weight.

In essence, this benefits the smaller states. The Founders didn’t want states such as New York or Virginia trampling over the needs of Vermont or New Hampshire.

So a state like Alaska with a small population that only gives them one representative, only has one vote because of its representation in the House. But the state has two senators — and the same two extra votes in the electoral college and California, with a population 55 times greater.

Once a candidate receives the majority of the votes, they get all of the electoral votes from that state.

One problem, this makes it possible for one candidate to win the popular vote — but lose the election.

Since 1964 there have been 538 electors, which means it takes 270 electoral votes to win the election.

As recently as 2000, George Bush won the presidency although he received fewer votes than Al Gore.

Other presidents who took office without winning the popular vote include John Quincy Adams in 1824 (against Andrew Jackson), Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876 (against Samuel Tilden) and Benjamin Harrison in 1888 (against Grover Cleveland).