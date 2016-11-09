Incumbents And Longtime Residents Lead In School Board Races

With only the early ballots counted by 11:00 p.m. on election night, incumbents and long-time residents lead the packs. The mail-in ballots nonetheless accounted for two-thirds of the total ballots cast.

Payson

The Payson Unified School District had three positions to fill.

With more than 400 votes ahead of the next candidate, incumbent Barbara Underwood looked like she would handily win back her seat on the PUSD Board.

Next in line, Shane Keith, a 2009 graduate of Payson High School and member of a long-time family in the area sat in second.

Third place went to incumbent Shirley Dye.

Jolynn Schinstock was a close fourth behind Dye while J. Marlene Hetrick came in fifth.

Tonto Basin

Tonto Basin residents had to pick three board members our of six candidates.

Stormi Ewing-Thorpe, whose grandfather George spent many years on the board had the most votes with incumbent Dennis Wilbanks in second place.

Third place was held by newcomer Nancy Gassaway.

Fourth place went to Laura Hartnell, fifth to Twila Chambers and sixth to Dorothy France.

Pine-Strawberry

Three of the five seats up for election were filled with incumbents who ran unopposed.

Two seats opened by the resignation of two board members, drew three candidates.

In the preliminary results, Michael Ward carried the most votes with Larry Hartman next.

Rosina French held third place.

Supervisor Tommie Martin said the remainder of the ballots will be counted through the night. Final number won’t be available until after midnight.