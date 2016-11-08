Longhorns Shock No. 2 Snowflake

Heartbreaking losses to powerhouse programs like Snowflake and Show Low convinced Payson High football players they could play with anybody.

They were much better than their No. 15 ranking and everyone knew it.

Nobody wanted to draw this 5-5 team in the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Longhorns knew if they managed to make the playoffs, they were capable of doing something special.

It didn’t take long for them to prove just that.

Behind their best defensive performance in years, the Longhorns pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Arizona High School football history on Saturday night in Snowflake, shocking the No. 2 Lobos 7-6 in the opening round of the Class 3A tournament.

Ryan Ricke scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 11:17 remaining and Kenny Ayres’ extra-point kick just cleared the crossbar to give the underdogs a 7-6 lead.

And the Longhorns smothered the Snowflake offense the rest of the way to lift Payson to its first playoff win in eight years.

Pure joy replaced the anger the Longhorns felt after walking off the same field 29 days earlier with a 26-21 loss. They felt they should have won that game.

They used that anger as fuel. It motivated them to do whatever it took to reach the playoffs and make noise.

On Saturday night, they executed, particularly on defense, limiting the Lobos (9-2) to their fewest points in four years.

“I can’t say enough about our defense tonight,” said Payson head coach Jake Swartwood. “Coach (Chris) Taylor called a great game.”

Snowflake went for it on fourth down three times. And the Longhorns slammed the door shut each time.

Snowflake coach Kay Solomon said Payson simply played a great defensive game.

“Their defense was phenomenal tonight, especially in the trenches,” he said. “We needed to be able to move the ball on the ground and we weren’t able to do it. Their front seven did a great job. You’ve got to give them credit.”

In four varsity seasons, senior linebacker and offensive lineman Korben White has endured his share of disappointment at the hands of the Lobos. And the Oct. 7 loss was a bitter pill to swallow.

So finally beating them was rewarding for him and his teammates.

“We felt we should have came out with the win,” White said of the earlier game. “I’ve always known we could beat Snowflake and we finally accomplished it. It feels amazing.”

But he said that regular-season loss, as well as one where a missed two-point try resulted in a loss a week earlier against a Show Low team that earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, helped the Longhorns prepare for the playoffs.

“I think those losses really helped us,” White said. “I feel we really built on them and came back here and beat Snowflake. Our defense stopped them.”

The Lobos’ first possession ended when Payson stopped Zach Solomon short on a fourth-and-1 run from the Payson 38-yard line.

The Longhorns made an even bigger stop midway through the second quarter after Jade Bjornn intercepted Ricke’s pass from the Payson 21 to leave the Lobos in excellent scoring position. But facing fourth-and-1 at the Payson 4, Snowflake elected to go for it again and came up short.

The Lobos also came close to scoring when quarterback Trey Schneider hit J.T. Tate with a 63-yard bomb on the final play of the first half. However, the receiver was tackled at the Payson 16-yard line and time expired.

The home team finally broke the scoreless tie late in the third quarter. The Lobos took advantage of excellent field position following a punt and Schneider connected with Tate on a 14-yard touchdown pass to cap a 50-yard drive with 3:29 left in the third quarter. But the extra point appeared to be tipped and missed, leaving the door open for the Longhorns.

Payson players and coaches protested the touchdown call, claiming Tate didn’t hold onto the ball long enough for it to be ruled a catch. So the Longhorns saw the missed extra point as karma.

“We saw the ball go to the ground, so we thought it wasn’t a touchdown,” Swartwood said. “The blocked extra point was huge for us, obviously.

“So we rallied the boys and said, ‘You know what, we feel like the ball always bounces right.’ The ball bounced right and we got the block there. That was a huge one for us.”

Payson finally found a crack in the Snowflake defense, putting together a long drive that began late in the third quarter and ended on Ricke’s dive. A 39-yard reception by Angel Jacquez and strong running by J.T. Dolinich highlighted the game-winning drive.

But the Lobos stormed right back, threatening to retake the lead. Snowflake drove from its own 31 to the Payson 9 in five plays. But the Longhorn defense rose to the occasion again, pushing the Lobos back with a sack and holding penalty and stopping them short on fourth-and-goal from the Payson 33.

However, Snowflake wasn’t finished. The Lobos forced a three-and-out and took over at their own 33 with 4:35 to play.

But Trey Glasscock recovered a Snowflake fumbled snap at the Snowflake 45 with 3:01 on the clock.

Payson drove to the Snowflake 28 before an incomplete pass on fourth down gave the Lobos one final chance to win with 2:32 and no timeouts remaining.

Snowflake reached its own 45 but the drive stalled with an incomplete pass and Payson took over at the Lobos’ 43 with 1:10 remaining and ran out the clock.

Emotion overtook players and coaches as time expired. Coaches embraced each other in tight bear hugs.

Following the postgame handshake, Longhorn players raced to the sideline to celebrate with teammates, family and friends. Some simply ran as fast as they could. Others leapt into the air, pumping their fists.

White thrust his left index finger as high into the chilly night sky as he could, proclaiming “We’re No. 1.”

Well, they’re now one of just eight teams that can still make that claim for another week.

Payson (6-5) advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 7 Phoenix Northwest Christian (9-2) at Northwest Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Swartwood has guided the Longhorns to the playoffs four times in his five seasons as head coach. But Payson had struggled in its three previous playoff contests, going 0-3 against strong opponents. Snowflake beat Payson 43-8 in the first round in 2012, Swartwood’s rookie season. Swartwood’s other playoff losses came against Show Low and last year against eventual champion Tucson Pusch Ridge.

Snowflake has been a thorn in Payson’s side ever since the Longhorns’ 2008 state championship season. Snowflake had won the last seven meetings before Saturday.

Swartwood praised the Lobos and said this was the kind of game people will remember.

“I can’t say enough about the Snowflake Lobos; that’s a phenomenal team right there,” he said. “What a defensive game. It was just a phenomenal game. It was great to be a part of it.”

Senior defensive end-offensive lineman Trey Glasscock is another four-year varsity player who was tired of losing to the Lobos. He said the Longhorns were confident when they boarded the bus heading to the game on Saturday.

“We knew we could beat this team,” he said. “We felt we should have won (the first meeting). In practice this week I brought up the 26-21 score a lot. Practice was probably the best it’s ever been this week.”

He said he and his teammates are just thankful they get to keep practicing for at least another week.

“We got one more week, that’s all that matters,” he said.