Massive Fraud Probed At Pine Water

The Arizona auditor general continues to investigate hundreds of thousands of dollars missing from the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District accounts, according to sources questioned by the AG.

The investigation into the apparently missing money is separate from the previous investigation of former Pine Water treasurer Mike Greer, now facing trial on seven felony counts including conflict of interest, fraud and forgery.

The most recent investigation centers on events that took place when Greer was on the board. The only current board member who was on the board at that time is Tom Weeks. Other members on the board at that time resigned as a group in the face of a recall effort.

The investigator from the auditor general’s office would not confirm or deny the ongoing investigation, but she did say that if anyone has information on embezzlement by a person at a public utility she would welcome the information.

Three people interviewed by the investigator confirmed the broad details of the investigation. None would go on the record.

The people interviewed said the auditor general questioned them about $300,000 or more missing from the PSWID books. The AG also asked the sources about possible forged signatures on district checks and the existence of a second set of books.

The investigator also asked questions about the district’s relationship with Sunny Mountain Realty, sold the district the building in which it now operates.

In January of this year, the Payson Justice Court issued a search warrant involving Becky Sigeti, the former office manager of PSWID. She also formerly worked for Sunny Mountain Realty, said the sources. When she worked at the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District, she was actually an employee of CH2M Hill, the consulting firm that operates the district.

Sigeti has since quit her job and moved out of state.

Those close to the investigation say one computer housed all of the financial records related to the missing money. They said investigators seized computers and financial records.

The sources said the investigation involved questions about the possible forgery of the signatures of board members with the authority to sign checks.

PSWID board chairman Russ Brock would not comment on the status of any continuing investigation by the auditor general. However, he said the district has overhauled its financial systems since those events took place.

The auditor general issued a host of recommendations for changing the way the district handles money and projects, based on the problems revealed by its investigation into Greer’s alleged actions.

Greer allegedly steered a contract to replace well pumps toward a company in which he had a financial interest that he failed to disclose. He also allegedly moved money between accounts, misstated bank account balances, forged signatures on letters and took other actions that affected both the district and the Gila County Sheriff’s Posse, for which he was also treasurer. The total of his charges and the value of the contracts for the pumps added up to less than $100,000 — far less than the amount of money still allegedly missing.

Brock said the current board not only agreed to make changes suggested by the auditor general, but hired the independent auditing firm that assisted in the auditor general’s investigation to conduct a more in-depth audit of internal controls on finances.

The accounting firm presented its recommendations at the last board meeting.

“We are going to implement all the recommendations the auditor general’s report suggested, as well as anything else in the auditor’s report,” said Brock.

The Roundup has a copy of the Internal Controls Review audit performed by the Heinfeld Meech firm on PSWID and will do a follow-up story.

Brock said the board would discuss the report at its Nov. 17 meeting at 6 p.m. at 6306 W. Hardscrabble Road in Pine.