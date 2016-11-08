Not Voting For Hillary

Editor:

A letter writer argues, “It’s time for a change” (Roundup, Oct. 25) and “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.” As long as the subject is not the stock market, the letter writer might be right, most of the time.

So let’s examine, first, the past behavior of Donald Trump: While he’s a typical bombastic New Yorker with a big mouth, and he grew up in a period in which men scored creds with other men by bragging about their sexual exploits in locker room talk, he has a record to treating female employees of his empire with decency and equal pay. The mere fact that his kids are mature, intelligent, and well-spoken speaks volumes for his measured approach to the responsibilities of parenthood. Most importantly, like most Americans, he is sick to death of the rampant corruption permeating the federal government and its media lapdogs, and wants to clean it up and clean it out.

Now let’s discuss the only other viable candidate: The letter writer is correct when she says it is important to know who you are voting for, and then talks about Hillary’s accomplishments as though they were to be commended. Hillary and her philandering husband presides over a monstrous criminal regime masquerading as a charity; as secretary of state she has engaged in a pattern of egregious “pay for play” in which foreign governments have paid her foundation slush fund millions of dollars for access and favored treatment; she has risked our national security by trafficking in classified information on her personal unsecured server; she has verbally given away national secrets in speeches to international bankers; she allowed an act of war against our nation, the attack on the consulate in Benghazi, and prohibited any attempt at military rescue; many, many people who have been prepared to testify against her and her regime in legal proceedings regularly turn up dead; and every time someone blindsides her with a question any rational and honest person should be able to answer with equanimity, she launches into an Olympian-grade tantrum of screaming obscenities and throwing things that make Trump’s “locker-room banter” pale into insignificance, which happened numerous times during her tenure as first lady and happened most recently when Matt Lauer asked a perfectly legitimate question without first vetting it through her in advance.

This latter penchant for explosive, uncontrolled rage is not a personality defect I or any other rational person wants within a thousand yards of the nuclear codes controlled by the president. Our planet would not survive.

Donald L. Cline