An Ode To Rhubarb And Aunt Eunice

Top of my list? My Aunt Eunice and her rhubarb.

There’s nothing like Aunt Eunice’s rhubarb. It’s sweet and tart, nestled between the folds of her perfectly flaky pie crust.

Just thinking about it makes my mouth water.

Every summer of my youth, my family would pack up the station wagon and head out from California to spend a good two weeks on her farm in Nebraska.

Aunt Eunice (with her sister, my Aunt Jewel) still lives in the 150-year-old farmhouse on the 160 acres my grandfather bought after the Great Depression.

The two still raise beef cattle, corn, hay and soy beans on the quarter section.

The rhubarb proliferated in the garden behind the house because of the thick loamy prairie soil.

Rhubarb, it turns out, is a hardy plant that comes back year after year. Yet it was only after sugar became ubiquitous that rhubarb became a food staple.

Before that, it was a powerful medicine. So powerful that in the Middle Ages when traders brought it to Europe over the Silk Road it cost more than cinnamon or saffron.

For more than 2,000 years, the Chinese used rhubarb for appendicitis, rheumatoid arthritis, constipation, indigestion, dysentery, diarrhea, sore throat as well as many other ailments.

Now, scientists at Emory University in Georgia have discovered parietin, the substance that gives rhubarb its color, may have potential as an anti-cancer drug.

Parietin killed human leukemia cells, without damaging healthy human cells.

The researchers also found that parietin affected lung, head and neck cancer cells, too.

Unfortunately, you’d have to eat so many of my Aunt Eunice’s pies to get the cancer fighting benefits, you’d explode.



All I know, talking about rhubarb takes me back to the farm’s kitchen awash in bright red walls and black and white tiles — a room straight out of a 1950s movie.

I can see Aunt Eunice rolling out her perfect crust (she gave me the recipe, but I still can’t get the crust to taste as good as hers) with a bowl full of perfectly prepared, home-grown rhubarb waiting to fill the pie.

Aunt Eunice also set aside Mason jars full of rhubarb sauce to use on top of pancakes. My dad would ask for pancakes the first morning we arrived, just to slather it in rhubarb.

Funny thing, I have never grown rhubarb or even prepared a rhubarb dish of my own.



It’s not like we can’t grow rhubarb in Rim Country. The plant does not care for heat, so growing it in the Valley proves a challenge, but up at our elevation, the University of Arizona garden experts say it can come back every year with the right nutrients, sun and wind protection. (https://ag.arizona.edu/yavapai/anr/hort/byg/archive/growingrhubarb.html)

Maybe I have avoided cooking with rhubarb because only my Aunt Eunice can do it right. She’s still around going out to do chores every day rain or shine, even though she’s well past 80 and suffers from osteoporosis so bad she’s permanently bent from the waist down.

But I know if I ask her to make me her rhubarb pie, she would gladly do it and we would sit down at the kitchen table and relive the summers of my youth, when we were both a lot younger.

Only this time, I will watch her carefully and write down every detail so I pass along the family tradition.

Fresh Rhubarb Pie

(a 5 star recipe)

from allrecipes.com

4 cups chopped rhubarb

1-1/3 cups sugar

6 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon butter

1 recipe pastry for a 9-inch double crust pie

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place pie pastry in pie plate.

Combine sugar and flour. Sprinkle 1/4 of it over pastry in pie plate.



Heap rhubarb over this mixture.



Sprinkle with remaining sugar and flour. Dot with small pieces of butter. Cover with top crust.

Place pie on lowest rack in oven. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking for 40 to 45 minutes.



Serve warm or cold.