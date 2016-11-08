Payson Ammunition Plant Seeks To Reopen

Payson’s ammunition manufacturing plant reopened two weeks ago, but the production lines don’t appear to be in operation.

Advanced Tactical Armament Concepts (ATAC) founder Jim Antich said the company is ordering parts and will resume manufacturing HPR ammo once the parts come in. He indicated Oct. 26 that would be sometime in the next week.

ATAC’s spokesperson Mary Beth West said she could not offer specific details on ATAC’s operations for competitive and proprietary reasons.

“While it’s not an overnight progress, progress is moving forward on business resumption by ATAC in Payson,” she said in an email.

ATAC closed its doors in September reportedly due to financial issues, sending its 45 employees home.

Jim told the Roundup the company had acquired additional financial backers and had reopened, but would not comment on the specifics of what caused the closure.

“We had some issues, but they are taken care of. They are done,” he said. “We have brought in some partners and they are real excited about what we are doing. They want this to be a 100-million-round facility and that is the goal. The partners that we brought in have a lot of marketing experience.”

When Bobby Davis, the town’s economic development specialist, learned employees were out of work when the plant closed, he stepped in, setting up a place for employees to meet with the county director of Arizona@Work, who could help with unemployment and job assistance.

The Antichs did not appreciate this help and had their lawyer serve Davis with a cease and desist letter to stop

him from talking about ATAC.

Jim and his son Jeff Antich have been working aggressively to open a new, much larger ammunition manufacturing facility in Alcoa, Tenn. under the Antichs’ other company, Advanced Munitions International (AMI) Investment Holdings LLC.

The Antichs’ lawyer said Davis’ efforts to speak with employees, the media and Alcoa officials about ATAC have been unwanted and unhelpful. Attorney Robert Angres suggested it represented “tortious interference with prospective business advantage.”

The Antichs have also been battling several lawsuits.

In one, former business partners are suing the Antichs for trademark infringement for the use of the HPR and other logos.

ATAC’s former president, Mark Kresser, also sued ATAC for breach of contract.

On Nov. 1, the U.S. District Court of Nevada dismissed Kresser’s suit.

“No settlement or exchange of any type between plaintiff and defendants took place,” West said of the Kresser case.

“We are pleased to move past this matter and, as before, wish Mr. Kresser well in his future endeavors,” Jim said.

Jim told the Roundup in recent weeks that he believes the other lawsuit will end in their favor as well.

In that suit, Josh Phair, David Anderson and Steven Carlitz, three former business partners from Scottsdale Firearms LLC, are suing Jim, Jeff and ATAC for using the HPR brand without their consent.

The Scottsdale Firearms partners said they created, registered and own the HPR, BLACK OPS and EMCON brands with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The men say they gave the Antichs permission to use the HPR logo or marks as it related to their partnership for the manufacture and sale of ammunition. The men said they gave significant time and money creating, maintaining and promoting the HPR brands from 2009 to present, according to court documents the Roundup received.

The Antichs had been looking for a place to expand their operations for some time. They looked at the Granite Dells in Payson, but dropped the project due to concerns with the size of the property. They looked at several other states and settled on Tennessee due, in part, to certain economic incentives.

Jim has been adamant that building the new manufacturing facility in Tennessee does not mean they will close the doors of the Payson location. He told the Roundup he plans to expand the Payson plant to produce 100 million rounds a year. At the Tennessee plant, Jim said AMI would manufacture a new brand of ammunition and not HPR ammo.

However, in a FastTrack Economic Development Grant Program application with the state of Tennessee that the Roundup located online, the $250 million Tennessee project is described as the “company relocating from Payson, Arizona to Blount County,” with both some corporate staff and equipment moving.

Jim said he would move the Payson location if he felt Payson no longer wanted the company in the community.

He also told the Roundup the company would not manufacture HPR ammunition in Tennessee and that they never planned to do so, saying Tennessee officials were investing in him and his son’s talent, not the HPR brand.

That is not how the Scottsdale Firearms partners see it. In court documents, they allege the Antichs pursued the Tennessee opportunity using the HPR brand, which they claim is Scottsdale Firearm’s intellectual property.

They point out the Antichs even stood in front of an HPR branded backdrop when they made the Tennessee expansion announcement.

The Scottsdale Firearms partners said they were not privy to the Tennessee deal and did not give permission for the AMI to use the HPR marks.

The Antichs have since filed a counterclaim against Scottsdale Firearms. In court documents, ATAC says it has been the sole manufacturer of HPR ammo since 2010 and has common law rights to the HPR mark.

ATAC says Scottsdale Firearms discontinued using the HPR mark in late 2011 and therefore, abandoned the HPR mark.

ATAC is asking the court to cancel Scottsdale Firearm’s HPR, BLACK OPS and EMCON trademarks on the grounds of abandonment.

“SF (Scottsdale Firearms) has acquiesced in ATAC’s sale of ammunition under the HPR, BLACK OPS and EMCON brands and style for many years, with no request to participate in the sales or profits nor any suggestion that ATAC was not permitted to engage in such activities …” ATAC’s lawyers wrote in the counterclaim.

Jim said he believes ATAC will be successful in the suit and will continue to manufacture HPR ammo.

“Anybody can sue anybody for anything they want to, but we are still making that brand and will continue to make that brand,” he said.