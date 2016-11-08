Polling Places Open Until 7 P.M.

In case you didn’t mail in your ballot and need to vote today in the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, the following have been designated as Vote Centers/Polling Places where any voter may get a ballot and cast it:

Payson Vote Center 1, Expedition Church, 302 S. Ash St.

Payson Vote Center 2, First Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway

Star Valley Vote Center, Rim View Community Church, 4180 E. Highway 260, Star Valley

Globe Vote Center, Globe Elks Lodge, 1910 E. Maple St., Globe

Miami Vote Center, Miami High School, 4635 E. Ragus Road, Miami

Ballots may also be cast at the voter’s precinct polling place, however, the voter must be registered in the polling place precinct to vote.

Northern Gila County polling places are:

Tonto Basin, Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 Highway 188, Tonto Basin

Gisela, Gisela Community Center, 136 S. Tatum Trail, Gisela

Pine Strawberry East and Pine Strawberry West, First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87, Pine

Whispering Pines, East Verde Baptist Church, 11209 N. Houston Mesa Road, Whispering Pines

Zane Grey, Christopher Creek Bible Fellowship Church, 1036 E. Christopher Creek Lane, Christopher Creek

Young, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Highway 288, Young

Polling Places and Vote Centers are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters must have photo identification to cast their ballots.

For more information, contact the Gila County Department of Elections, 928-402-8750 or 928-402-8708.