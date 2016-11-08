Signs Department Vigilance Helps Prevent Accidents

“What people do with street signs, I have no idea,” says Steve Williams, engineering technician for the Signs Department for Gila County Public Works.



The Signs Department fixes or replaces signs when they’re stolen, shot up, paintballed, knocked down, or otherwise destroyed.

“They also play an essential role in preventing accidents by responding to community concerns, taking a close look at problem areas, and helping maintain safe roadway conditions,” says District One Supervisor Tommie Martin.

Kyle Scott, an engineering technician for the Signs Department in Payson, has been working recently on “stop bars” in the Pine Strawberry area.

Scott explains that the wide, white, reflective strips painted on the street in front of stop signs are another way to help make drivers aware of stop signs. Road striping like the stop bars is “retro reflective,” which means it reflects light back to its source with very minimal scattering. Tiny glass beads applied to the paint once it’s on the road help produce this reflective effect.

This type of reflectivity is especially important for nighttime driving.

“Driving at night is like driving on a totally different road on another planet,” says Williams. Soon the signs crew and Signs Department Supervisor Mike Golden will begin performing nighttime road safety audits, identifying nighttime hazards or signs that may be beginning to lose their reflectivity. Williams explains that they rely a lot on the county’s older residents to direct them to roadways or intersections that might be more difficult to navigate in the dark.

In general, public input is an indispensable part of the sign department’s work.

“The public calling in helps us a ton,” says Scott. “We have a lot of roads out there and we can’t be everywhere.”

On a typical day, Scott begins by picking up any work orders — likely addressing concerns brought up by residents — from Timber Region Roads Administrative Assistant Nyra Hillery.

He likes to use work orders as an opportunity to inspect the area surrounding wherever he’s headed and address any issues that he finds along the way, from clearing brush to increase visibility to replacing any signs that need attention.

If he or Williams require a sign that they don’t have on hand, they place an order at the sign shop with Shelley Vuksanovich, another engineering technician for the Signs Department. For the past 12 years, every sign on every county road has been made by Vuksanovich. When she’s not filling an order, Vuksanovich is repairing signs that have been vandalized. She washes off paintballs and patches bullet holes. Re-using the signs saves the county money, and making all signage on-site reduces shipping costs and wait-time.

Replacing regulatory signs, like stop signs and speed limit signs, is always a top priority, as are roads that are highly traveled and roads that get a lot of use by non-locals. Ensuring that streets are labeled for 911 is also vitally important. Far and away, the most common concern that residents bring up regarding signs is speeding. In response to a complaint that the speed limit is too high in a particular area, for example, they might perform a speed study, make sure signage is up to date, or implement a speed advisory on a curve or a blind area, if applicable.

“We do what we can to help,” says Scott.

Williams says he’s proud that the department addresses every person that calls. “There’s nobody that gets ignored,” he says.

In addition to looking closely at information that comes in from the public, Williams and Scott analyze accident reports from the Gila County Sheriff’s Department, plotting them out on a map and seeing what can be done to address areas of high accident frequency.

“You can’t prevent all accidents, but you can cut them down,” says Williams.

Scott takes particular pride in this aspect of his job; he likes that he gets to help keep the community safe.

“I take pride in the quality of the work I do,” Scott adds. “When I get done and a sign looks good — a nice, tall, straight, correct sign — I feel really proud.”



To contact the Signs Department in the Timber Region, call 928-468-2801.