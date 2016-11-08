Snowflake Drops Fees To Placate Lawmakers

SNOWFLAKE – It is official.

The town of Snowflake has been absolved by the attorney general’s office in what it had found to be a possible violation of Arizona state law.

Rep. Paul Boyer, of Glendale, had initiated the investigation under a new law on Aug. 11, which allowed lawmakers to file a complaint against any county or town the lawmaker thought might have violated state law. If the attorney general’s investigator agrees, the town or county could lose all state-shared revenue — a devastating hit for most towns.

The law, adopted last legislative session, was co-sponsored by Snowflake’s Sen. Sylvia Allen, who represents Rim Country, the White Mountains and Flagstaff.

In the request, Boyer alleged that Snowflake violated open meeting law, contract zoning and an undue burden on the right to referendum when it approved a marijuana growing operation.

In its subsequent investigation, the AG’s office said those complaints were unfounded. However, the AG’s office did issue a determination that the council “may” have violated Arizona law when it approved facilities agreements with Copperstate

Farms, LLC and Mountain Time Management, LLC.

The town’s individually negotiated license fee agreement required the company to pay $800,000 in quarterly payments.

In its Oct. 11 council meeting, Snowflake unanimously agreed to amend the agreements and eliminate the fee. That action was then submitted to the AG’s office by Tim Casey, a Phoenix attorney representing the town in various matters regarding Copperstate Farms and Mountain Time Management.

In a Nov. 1 letter to Rep. Boyer, Assistant Attorney General Brunn Roysden III stated:

“As noted in the September 9 report, the Town fully cooperated with the Office’s investigation. ... Because those amendments eliminated the provisions that the Office concluded may violate Arizona law, the question of their legality is moot, and it is no longer appropriate to seek review at the Arizona Supreme Court. This letter is to inform you that the Office has therefore closed its file for your request, and no further action will be taken.”

Boyer represents Arizona’s District 20, which encompasses parts of Glendale and north Phoenix. He originally voted against the bill during consideration last session, but was the first to file a complaint under the new law.

The Arizona League of Cities and Towns vigorously opposed the new law, saying it amounted to blackmail against a town that did anything a state lawmaker opposed. Advocates for towns said the law denied due process, since towns could lose millions in revenue without a court hearing based on the conclusions of a single investigator. Even if the towns went to court to overturn that decision, the town would suffer a huge financial blow during that process. As a result, towns would likely end up doing what Snowflake did — and changing their ordinances when faced with the mere threat of the loss of gas and sales taxes.

Boyer’s complaint was filed against Snowflake on behalf of Ken Krieger of Peoria who is chairman of Citizens for a Safer Snowflake.

In his letter to the Snowflake Town Council concluding this matter, Casey wrote, “Thank you for your hard work, reasonableness, and sound decision. I am confident the taxpayers of your town will be appreciative of the efforts you made to protect the Town’s interests and to be good stewards of its revenue sources.”