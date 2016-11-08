Students Lead Regional Tobacco Prevention Groups

The Payson Anti-tobacco Squad (PATS) is one of three anti-tobacco coalitions at high schools in Gila County.

“The coalitions are part of a regional, youth-led effort to reduce tobacco use in the area,” says District Two Supervisor Mike Pastor. “They’re just one piece of the puzzle for tobacco use prevention in Gila County.”

Shaunae Casillas, tobacco free environments lead for the Gila County Public Health Department, is the coordinator for these student coalitions in Gila County. She explains that the regional collaboration that happens between the coalitions in Payson, Miami and Globe is fairly unique for a high school club.

At the end of October, PATS members traveled along with Globe and Miami anti-tobacco coalition members to a conference with other clubs from all over the state. Casillas says the partnerships between clubs help highlight for the students that they share the same passions and ideas even though their backgrounds may be different. While at the conference, students practiced public speaking and learned about policy-making and current tobacco laws. “We want them to have the knowledge to support the ideas they’re fighting for.”

The coalitions, which meet every other week during the students’ lunch hour, always begin the year by focusing on tobacco education. It’s likely that students show up with the knowledge that cigarettes cause cancer, but the curriculum works on giving them lesser-known facts so that they can be the best possible advocates to prevent tobacco use in their schools. Casillas explains why peer-to-peer advocacy is so important.

“Students are going to listen to someone who is their age and stay more motivated not to smoke when that message comes from a peer,” says Casillas. “When they’re in the coalition, they’re leaders,” she adds.

Completing the tobacco education piece gives coalition members a foundation to move forward and select a policy issue that they then work to change. Currently, PATS is researching Tobacco 21 — raising the legal age to 21 to purchase tobacco products — and creating smoke-free parks. Two years ago, for example, PATS’ sister club at Miami High School successfully pushed to make the town’s Veteran’s Memorial Park smoke-free. PATS will identify its own policy area to work on this year.

The steps the students take along the way — researching, debating, and presenting their case — are equally as vital as the policy change itself.

“We’re really building them up,” says Casillas. She explains that the students get real-world practice learning how to react when someone doesn’t like their idea, for example. They also learn things like how a bill becomes a law.

“We hope that they’ll be able to stand up to peer pressure because they were able to stand up to their city council,” says Casillas.

In addition to the work the coalitions do to affect change on tobacco policy in their communities, they also participate in community prevention events. Most recently, PATS students hosted a “pledge wall” at Payson High School as part of Red Ribbon Week. The wall provided a public opportunity for fellow students to sign their names and commit to remain drug free. PATS will also support Payson’s participation in the “Great American Smoke Out,” which is coming up on Nov. 17.

Casillas is extremely proud of how much the students direct the coalitions’ activities. “I love the planning process with the kids,” says Casillas. “I just point in a direction and follow them as they go.”