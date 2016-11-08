Supports Mccain

Editor:

I am not a citizen of Arizona, but the current electoral situation in our country is of such a serious concern to me that I am forced to write this letter. It is not intended as a political endorsement for any other office than that of Arizona senator.

Mrs. Clinton will probably win the election. However, her overall record does not inspire confidence that her administration will be transparent, fair, partial or objective. Her statements as to the Benghazi incident were conflicting. Her reasons relative to the private use of emails while conducting official government business as secretary of state lack credibility. Her statements relative to the fundraising efforts suggest a pay for play attitude and mentality. She is prone to social engineering. Her relationships with many of the sitting senators are either poor or non-existent and there seems to be no hope for improvement. Therefore her ability to “work with Congress” appears to be in doubt.

When all of these factors are considered in their totality, it becomes increasingly imperative that a system of “checks and balances” be in place in order to restrict the power of the administrative branch to run roughshod over Congress and in particular the Senate as to certain appointments and executive orders.

Mrs. Kirkpatrick is partisan to the nth degree and can be expected to side with Mrs. Clinton on almost all issues regardless of their merits. In this regard Mrs. Kirkpatrick voted against rejecting the giveaways by the administration relative to the Iran Nuclear Agreement, an act Mrs. Clinton endorsed. Furthermore, she has no history or reputation of compromising with “the other side” in order to get things done.

On the other hand, Sen. McCain’s record in the Senate shows that he will “reach across the aisle” when necessary in order to get things done, an attitude in short supply by the Senate. His entire life commends him. Sen. McCain has already shown by his actions that he puts the welfare of the country above his own. One example of this was when in captivity in Vietnam, he rejected an early release from POW prison because it would be seen as a propaganda effect detrimental to the United States as his father was the Navy Pacific Commander when the release was offered. He has been an effective and positive voice for Arizona during his entire political career.

For these reasons, Mr. McCain is by far the better choice for the office of United States senator from Arizona and should be re-elected to that position.

Please do America and Arizona a favor and vote for Sen. McCain.

Marshall O. Potter, Jr.

Ashburn, Va.