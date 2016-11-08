Surprising Horns Reach State’S Final Eight

PHOENIX — Just qualifying for the 16-team Class 3A state tournament made this a successful season for Payson’s young volleyball team.

But why settle for that.

No, these Longhorns showed they’re all about exceeding expectations.

Winning the 3A East Region championship surprised most everyone. Payson hadn’t done that in six years.

So just qualifying for state for the first time since 2013 wasn’t going to be quite enough.

How about advancing to the second round/quarterfinals for the first time in six years?

OK.

Now we’re talking.

No. 8 Payson did just that, beating No. 9 Florence 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16 in the opening round of the tournament on Friday afternoon at Phoenix Camelback High to move on to the quarterfinals against No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian.

Beating the strong squad was simply too much even for these overachievers as the Crusaders won 3-0.

But the Longhorns battled the entire match before falling 25-17, 25-20, 25-10.

Second-year Longhorns head coach Desirae Burris said she couldn’t be more proud of her team.

“They’re amazing,” she said. “Playing the No. 1 team is tough. They’re a fantastic team. I couldn’t ask for more. It’s been one heck of a season.”

“I just told them how much I love them and how much they exceeded my expectations time and time again.”

Sammi Sokol, one of the team’s four seniors, said it was an accomplishment just to reach the state tournament for the first time since her freshman year.

She said she is glad the team was able to survive the first challenge at state.

“Even though we lost (against NWC), winning against Florence, I still felt like we do so good,” she said. “I felt like we earned it and we deserve to be here.”

Burris said she learned something about her team this season and on Friday afternoon.

“They showed me they finally believed in themselves,” she said of the first-round victory. “They knew that they could do it. They got to the point where they overcame and persevered and that’s all I could ask for.”

Sokol said she and the team’s three other seniors couldn’t have written a better script to end their high school volleyball careers on.

“I’ve never been more proud of our volleyball team,” Sokol said. “I’ve played club since seventh grade and I haven’t been this excited. This is just crazy. To be region champs and ending my last year on this note is all I could ever ask for.”

Burris said the expectations will change next year with all but four girls returning to a team that accomplished so much this season.

“I think next year it just shows us where we’re at and helps us go into the future,” the coach said. “It’s a stepping stone. We’re getting ready to do big things.”

She said the experience of competing in the state tournament will be invaluable for the returning players.

“It gives my girls a taste of what it’s like to be here and what they could accomplish,” Burris said.

She said, while the expectations will be higher next year, it will be difficult to improve without the four who will graduate next spring — Sokol, Delaynee Bowman, McKenna Crank and Abby Hazelo.

“I’m going to miss them,” Burris said. “They’re amazing, such kind-hearted, giving girls. The team won’t be the same without them.”