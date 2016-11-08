Voters Support Pine Fire District

Voters in Pine and Strawberry gave strong support for a property tax increase to prevent layoffs at the Pine-Strawberry Fire District.

The measure drew 67 percent support in the mail-in ballots, which constituted about two-thirds of the votes cast in the county.

The measure was head 743 to 362, a margin unlikely to change when the votes cast on election day are tallied.

The property tax override would increase the local fire district’s levy limit to $3.50 per $100 assessed value of property.

The local fire department is struggling under budget constraints that limit its manpower and firefighting capabilities. Fire chiefs around the state, including Gary Morris, have spent the last couple of years lobbying legislators to change the levy limits imposed on fire districts.

During the Great Recession, which started in 2009, property values crumbled which resulted in fire district funding shortages and layoffs of firefighter paramedics and, in some cases, the closing of fire stations.

Those setbacks created a public safety nightmare.

Chief Morris says the Pine Strawberry Fire District lost 30 percent of its funding, about $1 million. The district also lost firefighter paramedic positions.

The chief also contends if the ballot is approved most fire district property owners would pay only about 7 cents per day, or $24 per year, to help restore fire district emergency services.

If the measure is not approved, further cuts would be needed, possibly including closing the Strawberry fire station, which would save enough money in utilities and maintenance to cover Pine operation costs for a year.

Morris says that closing the station, however, would result in dire consequences in which the Pine station would be forced to respond to emergencies in Strawberry resulting in increased response time.

Cardiac arrest patients in Strawberry would receive emergency help about eight minutes later than they now do, which could mean a reduced survival rate.