Payson Art Festival Welcomes Children

This year’s Payson’s Art League will welcome children of all ages to join in a day of creativity at its annual Fine Arts Festival Show & Sale.

A children’s hands-on art table will encourage wide-ranging imagination.

The festival also includes music, a children’s raffle and on Saturday two lively performances by lovable Mother Goose.

Mother Goose will bring along her puppets, including the goose; Rosie, the seasoned and silly artist; and Squeeky, the mouse. The story, “Mouse Paint” and songs will teach how much fun colors can be.

Mother Goose will even perform magic, with some help from the children in the audience.

So come to the art festival, participate in the fun. Admission, art viewing and the show are free.

The art event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 902 W. Main St., Payson.

The Mother Goose Saturday performances are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

To book future Mother Goose performances for schools, libraries, and children’s parties etc., contact: Tina at 203-241-8971 or email mothergooseshows@yahoo.com.