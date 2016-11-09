Report: Suspect Shot, Killed

Show Low Police Department has officially confirmed the suspect, accused of shooting and killing a SLPD officer earlier today was shot and killed by authorizes early this morning. The hostage, who he held at a cabin at Lake of the Woods has been recovered and is safe, authorities reported.

UPDATE: 11/9, 1:15 a.m.: Sources at the scene have said the suspect has been killed. Authorities at the command center have not commented. The suspect had barricaded himself in a cabin at Lake of the Woods and was holding a woman hostage. There are no reports on the condition of the woman.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: The suspect "stand-off" situation continues, according to Show Low Police Department PIO Shawn Roby.

There is at least one hostage being held on scene by Daniel Erickson, who is accused of murdering a Show Low Police Department officer earlier today.

Multiple agencies, including SWAT teams and Arizona Department of Public Safety have negotiators working on negotiating with the suspect to surrender from the scene in Lakeside. Road closures still in place.

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.: Authorities have reported the situation with the suspect is a "stand-off situation," and that "negotiations with the suspect are in progress at this time."

Arizona 260 is closed at Porter Mountain Rd. and Lakeview Rd. Authorities advise to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 7:40 p.m.: Authorities are searching an area near Arizona 260 (White Mountain Blvd.) and Porter Mountain Rd. for the suspect, Daniel Erickson. He is believed to be in a 2006 brown or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect also goes by Scott Richardson, according to source. We'll have another update soon.

UPDATE 5:32 p.m.: Police have located the suspect's Chevrolet S10 Blazer and are now looking for a 2006 brown or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with a ladder on the top. Arizona license plate: BGT9579

UPDATE 4:58 p.m.: Two suspects still at large. One suspect, Daniel Ericskon, 36, was seen wearing a black trench coat and driving a dark Chevrolet S10.

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.: According to the Show Low Unified School District, the lockdown at all schools has been lifted and busses are on a slight delay.

SHOW LOW — Authorities have responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon possibly involving a police officer on the Deuce of Clubs at McNeil Road.

Police chatter indicates that an officer was shot. Show Low schools and businesses in the area are currently on lockdown.

According to the police scanner, the suspect, who is still at large, is wearing a trench coat, and was with a woman who was wearing a bandage over her eye. Police in pursuit of a Chevrolet S10 Blazer.

Show Low School District Superintendent Shad Housley said, as of 2:45 p.m., that schools are still on lockdown and will remain as such until law enforcement gives the all-clear.

"We will keep the kids safe," he said.

A portion of Deuce of Clubs is closed and police are urging people to stay away from the area.

