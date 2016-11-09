Rim Country Ready For Veterans Day

Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, a program by the Payson Patriotic Events Committee takes place at the Payson High School auditorium at 11 a.m.

The program includes speeches, special tributes and music.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Bill Sahno opens the program. His welcome is followed by comments about the Veterans Memorial in Green Valley Park; the presentation of colors; the National Anthem; invocation; announcing the program’s theme; and opening remarks from Payson Mayor Kenny Evans.

The opening portion is followed by a special presentation by Darlene Daniels and the “Little People” – a program by youngsters to honor veterans.

Guest speakers will take the stage next and are scheduled to include: the Payson Police Chief; the Payson Fire Chief and a representative from the Tonto Apache Tribe.

Music from the Payson Choral Society follows, with a tribute to the U.S. Navy afterward.

A medley of service hymns are planned, with closing remarks and more music to follow, including the benediction; the playing of “Amazing Grace” and “Taps;” thanks; comments regarding the “Take a Vet to Lunch” program; patriotic music; program conclusion.