Tribes Face Voting Difficulties

A decrease in polling places, discrepancies in addresses and many not getting mail delivery at home is making it harder for Native Americans across Arizona to vote.

Individuals living in tribal communities sometimes don’t have regular physical addresses and may only have a post office box listed on various forms of identification. The condition of these non-traditional addresses is a concern because it could prevent tribal members from being allowed to vote.

According to a report released by the Arizona State University College of Law, some members of Arizona tribes were turned away for that reason in 2012. The Native Vote Protection Project has been working with tribes across the state to correct that issue, but problems in other areas still make voting a challenge.

Navajo County, which includes a portion of the White Mountain Apache Tribe and Navajo Nation, will have 13 fewer polling places this year compared to 2012. The decrease is occurring statewide, according to the Arizona Republic, and comes after the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck the “preclearance” portion of the Voting Rights Act that provided more federal oversight on polling places, which are operated independently in each county.

The county will be introducing special “vote centers,” however, that will allow residents to vote at any polling place, regardless of the precinct location. This decision is meant to make voting more convenient, according to Navajo County Recorder Laura Sanchez.

Apache County Recorder LeNora Fulton said her office had a major problem with voters failing to register a clear, traditional address. Since the county is so rural, Fulton said Native residents often just list directions to where they live.

If the county couldn’t decipher where a voter lived, then the person may be assigned the wrong precinct for Election Day. After extensive outreach efforts, Fulton said the county was able to create a more standardized system.

With about 48,000 active voters in Apache County, the recorder said she’s expecting a high turnout.

In an effort to increase Native American turnout, some counties, have attempted to encourage early voting. But with 75 percent of Native Americans in that county, which includes a portion of the Navajo Nation, not getting mail delivered to their homes, turnout wasn’t favorable, according to a recent News21 article.

Arizona’s Native communities will likely sway the outcome in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick won the district in 2012 and 2014 with help from Native-dominant areas like Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties. She is running for the U.S. Senate this year and Pinal County Sheriff Paul Babeu, a Republican, and former state Sen. Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat, are vying for her U.S. House seat.

Publisher Brian Kramer and Casa Grande Dispatch reporter Kevin Reagan contributed to this story.