The Case Of The Perplexed Professor

Well, here’s a strange little case.

Northern Arizona University forestry professor Stephen Dewhurst sued the U.S. Forest Service for so thoroughly ignoring its own rules in awarding the contract for the Four Forest Restoration Initiative that he can’t possibly explain it to his students.

Consider the action an academic primal scream in the face of the often-incomprehensible process by which the Forest Service makes all kinds of decisions.

After all, the Forest Service awarded the contract to thin roughly 1 million acres to one contractor, who after a year concluded they couldn’t actually do any thinning. So the Forest Service switched the contract to a second contractor — Good Earth — who in the last three years or so has thinned about 15,000 acres rather than the 60,000 to 90,000 the contract envisioned.

What professor could explain that?

Specifically, Dewhurst’s lawsuit asserted that the Forest Service spent two years — give or take — working on an environmental impact statement and gathering up more than 1,000 comments on the 4FRI project — including nine formal objections to the draft plan. This included many comments and objections submitted by none other than professor Dewhurst.

Dewhurst complained the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act in the way it reviewed the project. He maintained the Forest Service didn’t consider a full range of restoration alternatives beyond the plan to use a combination of logging and controlled burns to drastically reduce tree densities on a million acres. Moreover, the Forest Service made arbitrary changes in the goals and the plan itself during the long and complicated process.

As a result, the Forest Service more or less ignored many of the objections and comments.

United States District Judge Neil Wake summarized Dewhurst’s position: “He alleges that because of ‘the failure of the Defendants to ensure implementation and compliance with the law and the rules,’ he finds himself unable to teach his university students ‘how the laws and rules are to be followed.’”

The judge decided the professor lacked legal standing to even bring a lawsuit.

To have legal standing, he would have to have suffered some particular economic injury as a result of the action of the Forest Service. The possible environmental damage to the world in which he lives doesn’t count. Moreover, the injury has to stem from something the Forest Service did that the court could reasonably correct.

“It is abundantly clear (the laws) were not designed to protect educators from having to explain agency decisions to their students. Explaining government actions to students is precisely what educators in a variety of disciplines are tasked with doing every day — even when those actions are ones they find perplexing ... Accordingly, he is without standing to sue.”

Probably for the best.

Can you imagine the lawsuits political science professors could file as a result of the presidential election?