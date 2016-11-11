Jeri J'S Fry Bread Business Moves

After parking their food bus at Western Village for the summer, Jeri J’s Fry Bread is back where it originally opened years ago — on the south end of the Mazatzal Casino parking lot.

Owners Jeri Ann Johnson-DeCola and JJ DeCola serve lunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. They also deliver for any order over $20.

Call 602-819-3573 to place an order and visit www.jerijsindianfrybread.com to buy Jeri’s pre-packaged ready-made fry bread mix.

Sears Hometown Store

The locally owned Sears Hometown Store has moved across Highway 260 and is now located in the Payson Village Shopping Center next to Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Anna Banks, who owns this store and the one in Show Low, said she was looking for more space and better foot traffic and the new location offered that.

“This store has about 6,000 square feet of floor space, compared to the old one which had about 5,000,” said Banks, who’s owned the Payson store since August of 2015. “And we had 1,000 square feet of warehouse over there. We have almost 4,000 now.”

The old location, located between the Beverage House and Wells Fargo, closed on Oct. 5 and the new location opened its doors on Oct. 7.

Sears will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Payson next month.