Cartoon Offensive

Editor:

The editorial cartoon “Voters Have a Choice” published in today’s Payson Roundup (Nov. 1) is absolutely offensive and appalling.

The implication from the cartoon is that voting for a third party candidate is a wasted vote. This is outrageous and insulting to the millions of voters who do vote for third party candidates each election for every office in the country, from local school board up to the national presidency.

In fact, across the U.S., there are more independent and unaffiliated voters than there are either registered Democrats or registered Republicans.

Both “major party” candidates for president have the highest negative personal ratings of any candidates in the entire history of political polling. These are the two best candidates the U.S. has to offer? Do I really want to vote for the candidate I hate the least?

A wasted vote is a vote for a candidate you do not trust, one who has repeatedly lied to and misled the public; a candidate who has capitalized on political connections and corruption; a candidate with zero knowledge of financial markets and cattle ranching who miraculously turned $1,000 into $100,000 in 10 months by trading cattle futures; a candidate who puts personal convenience over national security?

A wasted vote is a vote for a candidate you do not trust, one who has no qualifications whatsoever other than a big bank account and a big mouth; a candidate who has a passion for insulting and demeaning just about anybody who gets in his way?

A wasted vote is beyond voting for the lesser of two evils. As former Libertarian Party presidential candidate Harry Browne put it, “voting for the lesser of two evils is a vote for the evil of two lessers.”

If there is one lesson from the 2016 presidential election, it is that American voters need more than two establishment-approved candidates from which to choose. In fact, the U.S. is the only “democracy” around the world with only two politically-correct political parties. Voters in every other country can choose candidates from three, four and often more parties.

I urge Rim Country voters who are disgusted by both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to not vote for the evil of two lessers.

I urge Rim Country voters to at least consider voting for highly popular and highly successful former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson, the nominee of the Libertarian Party. Please visit http://www.johnsonweld.com and review Governor Johnson’s experience, accomplishments and qualifications to be the next president of the United States. You won’t be disappointed.

Larry Hoffenberg,

Gila County Libertarian Party, Payson

