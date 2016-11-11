Community Almanac Friday, November 11, 2016

Veterans Day program planned

The Payson Patriotic Events Committee’s annual Veterans Day Tribute is at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11 in the Payson High School Auditorium.

This year the committee shall, once again, partner with the Longhorn Theatre and the Payson High School to present Veterans Day 2016.

This year, the U.S. Navy will be spotlighted (the Marines were the focus of last year’s event).

Elks Veterans Day Dinner

Tickets are now available for the Elks Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony to be held Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. For details, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

Brush pit schedule

This coming weekend, the Regional Payson Area Project… for a Fire Wise Rim Country (RPAP) will be staffing free brush drop-off points at the following locations, weather permitting: Saturday, Nov. 12 the Blattner Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blattner Pit is located at Milepost 259.7 on Highway 260, east of Payson; Sunday, Nov. 13 the Pine Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Pine Pit is located .7 of a mile east of Highway 87 on Control Road, south of Pine.

All RPAP free drop-off locations are for brush, leaves, pine needles, trimmings, and other vegetative materials only. Properly bagged Yellow Starthistle, or other listed noxious weed species will also be accepted and will be burned.

Angel Project fundraiser

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church is donating the use of its event center for the Angel Project, to collect toys and blankets for the needy, at Building B, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be auction baskets; sports home décor; beauty products; movies; candles; table games and kids toys; holiday décor; plus lots of holiday treats to enjoy: popcorn, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cakes and chocolate treats.

Call 480-322-2743 for more information.

Free Country Western dance lessons

Free Country Western dance lessons are offered from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at the OxBow Saloon with Lynn and John Pajerski.

Learn the Arizona 2-Step, country waltz, shuffles, and line dances. Lessons are free but it is requested that participants bring a canned food or non-perishable item to donate to the Deacon’s Pantry Food Bank at the Community Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 480-734-1647.

An evening of Broadway music

The Payson High School Musical Theatre Club will sponsor an evening of Broadway songs at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 in the high school auditorium. Admission is free, however, donations will be taken at the door and a silent auction will take place in the lobby to raise funds for the club’s spring production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Jazz concert

Jazz saxophonist Tony Vacca performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.

Vacca is a professional saxophone performer, composer, educator and recording artist for Half Note Records, the official label for the world famous Blue Note Clubs. Joining him will be Dave Baradic, piano; Mike King, bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.

For information and to RSVP, contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. A $5 donation gratefully accepted.

Job fair

Western Refining plans a Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at the Giant Store 6634, 910 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

The company is interested in hiring dedicated, flexible and innovative employees, including sales associates and assistant store managers.

File applications prior to the Job Fair at Jobs.wnr.com.

Blood drive

A community blood drive is planned in Pine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the gym of the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87.

Jayne Peace Pyle speaks at museum

The next “Learning Local History” series will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Rim Country Museum.

She will talk about the women of the Pleasant Valley War (the overlooked victims of this war) based on her book by that title. The Pleasant Valley War has been called one of the bloodiest range wars in American history.

The Rim Country Museum is located at Green Valley Park. Please come early, as seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.

Posse raffle

The Gila County Sheriffs Posse is having a raffle. There are three prizes: gift certificates to Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters in the amounts of $1,000 for third, $2,000 for second, and $3,000 for first.

Tickets can be purchased at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters, from any posse member or call 928-979-0537.

Only 400 tickets will be sold and the drawing will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Chasin’ A Dream Outfitters.

For more information, call 928-970-0537.

Payson Issues 2017

Outgoing Mayor Kenny Evans will discuss his list of 30 significant actions that will need to be addressed by the new council and Payson citizens next year at the next meeting of the Payson Tea Party from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

Learn how you can play a part in the $100 million worth of projects that will need your involvement.

All are welcome. For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Lioness food drive

The Payson Lioness Club is sponsoring a food drive the month of November. Boxes can be found at the following locations: Payson Elementary and Julia Randall schools; Uncle Herb’s; and in the Swiss Village at Verizon, Country Charm and Gerardo’s.

The collected food will go to the local food banks.

The next Lioness meeting is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at Tiny’s. The public is welcome.

Gem & Mineral Show

The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc presents its annual Gem & Mineral Show Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20 at the Payson High School Longhorn Gymnasium.

The club is a 501 (c) 3 not for profit club; proceeds go to sponsor scholarships for graduating seniors from Payson High and to provide earth-science education to all the third-grade students in the Payson and Pine-Strawberry schools. It also purchases books for all the local libraries and provides educational materials, rocks and rock collections at its annual show.

The show will have many vendors with rocks, gemstones, fossils, lapidary equipment, jewelry and much more… plus a fluorescent display (rocks that glow!), sandstone art and beading for the kids and adults.

International Games Day

The Payson Public Library will, for the first time ever, participate in International Games Day. Games of all types — board games, electronic games, multi-players, RPG games, etc. — will be available for children of all ages, and their parents too. Try one of the games available or bring one from home to share. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.

Final clothing distribution for Kaitie’s Closet

Kaitie’s Closet, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization providing children’s clothing to anyone in need.



At this time there is a limited supply of gently used boys and girls clothes (sizes 6, 6X through size 14).



The organization would appreciate donations from the community between now and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for its last distribution, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Payson Elementary School.

Organizers would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for its clothing and financial support over the past six years and 8 months. Without the help of the dedicated volunteers and community’s support there would not have been a Kaitie’s Closet.

If you have any questions, please call 928-468-1036.