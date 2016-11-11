Democratic Gila County Supervisors Trail As Final Vote Count Continues

More than 3,000 Gila County ballots remained uncounted as of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Gila County Elections Director Eric Mariscal told the Roundup the count might not be complete until Friday, Nov. 11 or possibly Saturday, Nov. 12.

The outstanding ballots include more than 2,000 early ballots and in excess of 1,200 provisional ballots. He said the uncounted ballots are from all over the county.

The early ballots were either put in the mail Friday before the election or dropped off at polling places or the recorder’s offices. The provisional ballots were voted on Election Day and signatures must be verified, which takes more time than simply counting votes, Mariscal said. Because of the need to verify signatures, the county counts provisional ballots last.

The not-yet-counted ballots could change the outcome of the two close races for the Gila County Board of Supervisors. According to results posted about 6 p.m. Nov. 9, only 238 votes separated incumbent District 3 Supervisor John Marcanti (D) and challenger Woody Cline (R). A wider margin, 471 votes, separated incumbent District 2 Supervisor Mike Pastor (D) and challenger Tim Humphrey (R). Mariscal said an automatic recount is triggered by a 10-vote margin between candidates.

District 1 Supervisor Tommie Martin (R) had no contest in the election. The Roundup talked with her about having an all Republican Board of Supervisors for Gila County.

“I worked very hard at not taking a position (in either supervisor’s race). The way I look at it is I get to work with whoever’s elected. They are all good men. The ones I’ve worked with are as good as any I’ve worked with before. While I haven’t worked with Cline or Humphrey, I don’t know of anyone who’d run for office without wanting to do something (for the county and its residents). I have the utmost respect for anyone willing to run. They have a huge learning curve ahead of them.”

If the numbers hold, Martin said the two new supervisors need to do all they can to learn all they can in the next 60 days. She said they should attend as many of the year-end statewide meetings as they can to get a grasp on what counties will be facing.

Martin said she thinks the success of the challengers stemmed from the county’s changing demographics more than dissatisfaction with the incumbents.

Humphrey told the Roundup he is very grateful for the votes he received. “I asked for their votes so I could help them, so now it’s time to go to work,” he said.

Expect to see him a many of the upcoming meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

Humphrey said he has already spoken with Pastor and they are meeting next week so the outgoing supervisor can bring him up to speed on pending issues.

Cline said it was too soon to comment with so many votes yet to be counted.