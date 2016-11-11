The Drones Have Arrived

Editor:

I am curious if others have seen drones operating in the Payson area. I have seen several, one was directly above the Beeline Highway right in town.

Some weeks ago I read that firefighters had sighted a drone near one of their burns and the article said they looked into it but did not locate a source. The drones I have seen are definitely not toys, they are big and seemingly powerful. If you have not seen one, it may be very easy for you to say ... oh please, you are seeing things. Sorry, I have seen several. Anyone else?

Scotty Mccleery