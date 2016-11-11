Embassy Attacks

Editor:

This is probably too late to matter, but we need a reminder.

It was a tragedy when four Americans were killed in Benghazi, which has been compounded by the event being used as a political tool. Millions of taxpayer dollars have been used to fund ongoing investigations of the attack with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing.

Now candidates are using that attack and surviving family members to shame and humiliate other candidates.

We need to remember the statistics related to attacks on our embassies.

Four attacks under Nixon

Three under Ford

Four during Carter

Eight under Reagan

Four during George W. Bush

Eight during Bill Clinton

Eight during George Bush

There have been two during this administration.

Hundreds were killed during the above attacks, but there were no investigations as far as I have been able to determine.

Let us please stop these hateful attacks on each other and try to heal ourselves as well as our country.

Sylvia Freeman