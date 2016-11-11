Families In Our Prayers

Editor:

I live by the high school, it was heard and felt, instantly was seeing photos and posts on Facebook about the happenings, very sad, however so happy the news channels are sharing links on how to help the families affected! Praying for the people with injuries and of course the woman air evacuated, burns are a horrible thing!

I was told previous week that the gas company had new owners, I wonder if they had taken over yet? I also saw a report on the Payson Roundup Facebook site at 3:06 a.m., let’s keep everyone in prayers, please.

Susan Whitman