Helping Children

Editor:

The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program of Gila County would like to thank the Payson Roundup for their support. With your help we are excited to announce that five Child Advocates will take their Oath of Office with the Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will take place in the Superior Courtroom at 714 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson. The public is welcome.

The CASA program trains community volunteers to lookout for the best interest of children in foster care. There is no charge for the training and the rewards to the volunteer are many. If you are interested in more information, please visit CASAofGilaCounty.org or call 928-474-7145.

Dan McKeen,

CASA coordinator