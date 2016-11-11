Incumbents And Longtime Residents Win School Races

Incumbents and long-time residents had a good night when it came to the elections for school boards in Payson and the Tonto Basin.

The Payson Unified School District had three positions to fill.

Long-time incumbent Barbara Underwood tallied by far the most votes, garnering 27 percent of the votes cast - or about 4,128. Earlier this year, she was also won a seat on the Payson Town Council.

She has served as board president and served on the board through the wrenching changes state budget cuts during the recession imposed on the district. That included the closing of Frontier Elementary School, followed by the short, stormy tenure of then Superintendent Ron Hitchcock.

She finished about 1,500 votes ahead of the second-place finisher, Shane Keith, who garnered 23 percent of the vote. A 2009 graduate of Payson High School -- Keith said he wanted to see the district do a better job of both providing classes for the most advanced students and providing vocational and specialized classes for students not planning on going to college.

The third seat went to incumbent Shirley Dye, who drew 18.3 percent of the vote. She finished about 130 votes ahead of Jolynn Schinstock.

A Payson Tea Party activist, Dye has grandchildren in the district and has served as a skeptical board member -- and bridge between the schools and the potent Tea Party faction in Payson, which is composed mostly of retirees without children in school.

Dye also serves on the board of the Northern Gila County Sanitation District.

J. Marlene Hetrick came in fifth with about 13 percent of the vote. Also active in the Tea Party, Hetrick campaigned mostly on a platform that advocated bringing more religious and values instruction back into schools.

Tonto Basin

Tonto Basin residents had to pick three board members out of six candidates.

Stormi Ewing-Thorpe, whose grandfather George spent many years on the board had the most votes with incumbent Dennis Wilbanks in second place.

Third place was held by newcomer Nancy Gassaway.

Fourth place went to Laura Hartnell, fifth to Twila Chambers and sixth to Dorothy France.

Pine-Strawberry

Three of the five seats up for election were filled with incumbents who ran unopposed.

Two seats opened by the resignation of two board members, drew three candidates.

In the preliminary results, Michael Ward carried the most votes with Larry Hartman next.

Rosina French held third place.

Supervisor Tommie Martin said the remainder of the ballots will be counted through the night. Final numbers won’t be available until after midnight.