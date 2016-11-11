Kyra Ball 32nd in state

Payson’s Kyra Ball finished 32nd in a field of 204 runners in the AIA Division 3 Cross Country Girls State Championship at Cave Creek Golf Course on Saturday.

The junior finished the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes and 44 seconds.

As a sophomore in 2015, Ball finished 48th in 21:44 on the same course.

“I thought Kyra was better prepared to compete at a high level than she was the past two seasons at the state meet,” said her father and coach Jonathan Ball.

“She was much more focused and much more intent on staying towards the front of the pack. Her preparation paid off. To improve an entire minute from the previous season at a state meet is pretty dang spectacular.”

Her time established a school record in the 12 state meets held at Cave Creek GC, topping the 20:51 by Erin Huffman in 2012.

Whitney Hardt holds the school record in any state meet with her 18:28 time in winning the 2001 State Championship on the Anthem Rec Center Course.

Payson is a member of Section 4, which dominated the race. Salpoint Catholic from Section 1 won the state championship with 97 points, but the next six teams and seven of the top 10 were all from Section 4.

Rio Rico senior Allie Schadler successfully defended her 2015 individual championship, breaking the state meet course record for any division she established last year to win again in 17:03.