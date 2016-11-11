Lawmakers Allen, Thorpe And Barton Hang On

Former Jerome Mayor Nikki Bagley pulled ahead of incumbent Sen. Sylvia Allen in early, mail-in voting, but fell short by the time the county elections offices counted all the ballots on Wednesday.

Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) also managed to stave off a strong challenge from Democrat Alex Martinez, a former schools superintendent.

By Wednesday morning, Sen. Allen led by 52 percent in State Senate District 6, which stretches from Flagstaff to the White Mountains and includes most of Gila County. Sen. Allen is president pro-tem of the Senate.

Democrats gained one — possibly two — state senate seats, but still fell several votes short of gaining control of the senate. The election left Republicans in control of both houses of the state legislature and every statewide elected office.

Bagley racked up a 7,000-vote advantage in Coconino County, which includes Flagstaff and the Verde Valley, where she’s a community college instructor specializing in grape growing and wine making. However, Sen. Allen had a 5,000-vote advantage in much smaller Gila County and a more than 2,000-vote advantage in Navajo County, where she lives and has served as a county supervisor.

In Gila County, Sen. Allen received 67 percent of the vote compared to just 33 percent for Bagley.

Incumbent state house Republicans Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff) also won much stronger in Gila County than elsewhere in the sprawling district. Barton edged out the single Democratic challenger — Alex Martinez, a career U.S. Navy reservist and a former superintendent of schools.

District-wide, Thorpe, a former Flagstaff Tea Party President, led with 34 percent of the vote, or 41,267.

Barton, a veteran lawmaker who got her political start in the sagebrush rebellion, came in next with 35 percent of the vote — or 41,678.

Martinez, who waged a low-key campaign with few appearances in Rim Country, also had 30 percent of the vote — or 35,678. The Democrats ran only one candidate in the two-seat district, hoping that would allow him to edge out one of the two incumbents in the Republican leaning district.

Barton and Thorpe racked up big margins in Gila County. Barton got 39 percent of the vote here while Thorpe got 41 percent. By contrast, Martinez managed only 19 percent. The Flagstaff educator ran much more strongly in Coconino County, but didn’t gain enough there to make up for his losses in Gila and Navajo Counties.

Education dominated the campaign, which lacked high profile appearances or debates.

Democrats Bagley and Martinez sharply criticized the incumbents for approving the deepest cuts in the nation for universities and K-12 schools during the recession. They criticized the incumbents for approving corporate tax cuts as per-student funding feel to 48th of 50th national.

However, the incumbents responded by showcasing their support for Proposition 123, which provided some $350 million in new school funding annually for the next 10 years. The proposition settled a lawsuit brought by school districts upset the legislature had ignored a ballot measure passed in 2000 that required the state to keep pace with inflation in per-student funding. The proposition provided about 70 percent of the inflation funding the state had withheld. About 60 percent of that money came from increasing distributions from the state land trust, which is already reserved for K-12 schools.

As of Wednesday night, the state still had about 600,000 votes to count — which left the outcome of several state senate races too close to call. Most of the uncounted votes are in Maricopa County.

Democrats could still gain several seats in the senate, but appear unlikely to wrest control away from Republicans, according to political observers on Wednesday.