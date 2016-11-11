Mystery Shrouds Propane Explosion

Help Blast Victims To help the victims impacted by the apartment fire on Saturday, Nov. 5, make a donation at Chase Bank. The account number is 358-256-7763. Culver’s is also accepting donations toward meals for the victims of the fire. The owner will match all donations dollar for dollar. Visit the Payson Crisis Relief Fund Facebook page for more ways to help.

When the call came out that someone had smelled gas near an apartment complex Saturday night fire crews could offer little assistance but to call the gas company to investigate.

That is because the fire department does not know where the gas lines lie underground across town or where the cut off valves are located, according to Fire Chief David Staub.

Instead, crews left it to Alliant Gas employees.

There have been several other reports of gas leaks in the community since Saturday and in at least two of those calls gas leaks were found and repaired, according to Staub.

Through public record requests, the Roundup has asked for a complete list of reported gas leaks in the community from the town and inspection records of Alliant Gas lines from the Arizona Corporation Commission. Those requests had not been filled as of press time.

While Alliant employees acknowledged the leak on Saturday, an employee told the complex owner, Dennis Baker, they would not return until Monday to fix it.

Minutes after the owner left the property Saturday night, the building blew up and burned to the ground. Six of the nine occupants suffered injuries, with one woman flown to the Valley with burns.

Alliant Gas did not service the apartment complex as it was not connected to Alliant Gas pipelines.

It appears the line ran by Zurich Street, but Alliant Gas officials would not confirm the location of the lines.

Cande Smillie, with Alliant Gas, told the Roundup that staff followed the company’s standard operating procedures.

“These pipelines follow all regulatory guidelines and (are) current on all required compliance reporting,” she said.

Alliant Gas has owned the system for approximately three years, since taking it over from SemStream.

“The safety of the community is of utmost importance to us,” she said. “We will continue to be diligent and work together with local authorities to create a safe environment for the citizens of Payson.”

A team of investigators from Payson police and fire and the Globe Fire Department is investigating the cause of the explosion that burned one woman and sent several other residents to the hospital.

Those families lost everything Saturday, including three vehicles, escaping with just the clothes on their backs.

A community effort has been launched to help the residents of the four-unit complex.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Cat Kovacs, invited residents to the Oxbow Saloon where donations had been collected, sorted and laid out for them to pick out what they needed.

Kovacs said when she heard about the fire she knew she had to do something. She and her best friend, Shenoa Quesenberry-Clifton, launched the Payson Crisis Relief Fund Facebook page and the donations started streaming in — everything from clothing to car seats, hygiene products, food, Christmas decorations and furniture and appliances.

Kovacs said she grew up volunteering with her father, Tim Kovacs, former president of the Mountain Rescue Association and current Phoenix Fire Department and United Phoenix Fire Fighters Honor Guard commander, among other work.

Kovacs said she knew she had the experience to organize a donation drive and quickly got to work even though she has only lived in Payson for six months.

“We have received a huge response,” she said. “I wanted a place where they can say what they have to give and where residents can ask for what they need. It is a place for them to communicate,” she said of the Facebook page. So far, the group has 270 members.

Kovacs is asking those that have furniture to donate to hold off bringing those by until residents have found new homes as they don’t have the space to store large, bulky items.

Complex owner Baker said a bank account has been set up at Chase Bank. All money collected will be divided equally among the four tenants to use as they wish. To donate, bring a check to Chase. The account number is 3582567763.

“We hope to gather enough donations to get each family into a new home by Thanksgiving,” he said. “Anything you can contribute will help and be greatly appreciated.”

It is lucky no one was killed, Baker said.

“We are grateful to all first responders; neighbors, (the) fire department and police department for ensuring everyone’s safety,” he said.

Baker has owned the complex since 1998. He believes it was built in 1984. It had four units, two on the second floor and two below.

Two of the units were empty Saturday with the tenants away. One lower level apartment and a second story apartment were occupied.

Baker said a tenant called him Saturday after smelling rotten eggs. He rushed out to the complex and smelled it too near the street.

Contrary to some reports, none of the tenants were evacuated from the complex while they looked for the leak.

After Alliant Gas told Baker he could go home because the leak would not be repaired until Monday, he left at 8 p.m.

At 8:08 p.m., an explosion rattled the neighborhood.

Baker said he has insurance and plans to rebuild.

He does not believe any of the tenants had renter’s insurance.

All of tenants are staying with friends or family as they look for new homes.

The Red Cross said it had offered assistance, but none of the families needed a hotel room.

The Hope House has offered to house residents if they need help. So far, they have donated clothing to one teen girl who lost all of her clothes in the fire.

Staub said firefighters knocked the fire down relatively quickly after they arrived.

Because police had located everyone outside that was living in the complex, firefighters did not have to enter the building and search. Crews immediately went on the defensive, spraying water on the fire.

Thanks to the automatic mutual aid system, fire districts from the area responded to lending a helping hand.

Staub said after they got the fire under control they had to wait around for quite awhile for Alliant Gas to turn the propane off.

He said it took employees some time to locate, dig up and clamp off the line. Although the fire department does not know where the system shut off valves are located, they can turn off the gas at a gas meter if a home has one. However, this apartment complex did not have gas service. Firefighters were on scene until 5 p.m. Sunday doing mop up.

Due to the gas leak, residents on Zurich were evacuated. Some were not allowed to return to their homes until Sunday.

On Sunday, Alliant Gas fixed a gas leak in the area of Continental near Banner Payson Medical Center.

Staub said they have received several other calls for gas leaks around town. He said it is common to respond to a few reports of gas leaks, but would not provide specifics on how many gas leak calls firefighters respond to.