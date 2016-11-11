Not Enough Religion?

Editor:

“We have enough religion to make us hate, but not enough to make us love one another.” Jonathan Swift, English satirist (1667-1745). Thought I’d send this quote in after reading your front-page article in Friday’s paper of the Muslim woman speaking at a Christian church. It’s very encouraging the response she received in our small town. But take a look at the bigotry and intolerance on a larger scale in the world and that quote holds too awfully true.

Louis Crabtree