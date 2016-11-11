Pine Fire District Draws Overwhelming Voter Support

There were a number of important issues facing local fire districts this year.

Voters in Pine-Strawberry Tuesday gave strong support for a property tax increase to prevent layoffs at the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and in Tonto Basin, residents picked two board members for their fire board.

In P-S, the district asked voters to approve a tax levy increase to avert possible layoffs and the closure of a station. The measure drew 67 percent support in the mail-in ballots, which constituted about two-thirds of the votes cast in the county.

The property tax override will increase the tax rate from $3.25 per $100 of property value to $3.50. The increase will cost the average homeowner 7 cents a day — or $24 per year.

“I, and the fire board members, wish to thank the voters in the two communities who voted for improved services,” said Fire Chief Gary Morris. “The fact that the vote was 66.57 percent in favor reflects very strong support by the residents for the fire district and they greatly appreciate the value of services they receive from the district.”

Fire chiefs around the state, including Morris, have spent the last couple of years lobbying legislators to change the levy limits imposed on fire districts.

During the Recession, which started in 2009, property values crumbled which resulted in fire district funding shortages and layoffs of firefighter paramedics and, in some cases, the closing of fire stations.

Those setbacks created a public safety nightmare.

Morris says the P-S Fire District lost 30 percent of its funding, about $1 million. The district also lost firefighter paramedic positions.

“The vote in favor will stabilize the fire district and allow us to begin the restoration of lost services which will benefit both communities,” he said.

Tonto Basin Fire District board

Six people ran for two seats on the Tonto Basin Fire District board. Incumbent Brian Jennings amassed 462 votes or 32 percent. Retired Department of Public Service officer Terry Phillips took the second most votes, with 333 or 23 percent.

Jennings said he wants to build a fire department with high employee morale and to implement an “aggressive billing system for recreational rescues” of non-residents, such as boaters.

“These rescues can over extend our resources, causing poor coverage for local emergencies and local taxpayers are bearing the financial burden,” he said. “I will keep the interests of the local taxpayers at heart.”

Phillips said as a property owner he worries about fire protection in the area along with emergency medical coverage. Some of his goals include, working within the current budget without an additional tax increase; better financial accountability and transparency; 24-hour emergency coverage at both Tonto Basin and Roosevelt and implementing a drug-free workplace policy.