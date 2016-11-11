Questions Accumulate About Apartment Building Explosion

Firefighters rushed into danger.

Neighbors rushed to provide assistance.

The propane explosion that destroyed an apartment building and injured nine people brought out the best in many people in the beloved community.

But it also raised some troubling questions.

We were astonished and relieved that everyone in the building on Saturday night escaped with their lives. Looking at the pillars of flame and the collapsed remains of the two-story building, we feared for the worst. The erroneous and hasty reports in other media that four people had died certainly seemed plausible at that awful scene.

But somehow, the nine people in the building when the explosion went off all managed to get out — mostly with minor injuries. One woman was flown to the Valley with serious burns.

The community quickly came together to help and support the families who lost not only their homes, but all of their clothes and most of their possessions.

The Red Cross dispatched help. Hope House, recently established in Payson as a homeless shelter, offered a place for the families who escaped to regroup. Several people launched Go Fund Me accounts on Facebook to raise money, as detailed in our front-page story.

The miraculous escape of the residents and the quick response of the community offered a silver lining to what could have been a terrible and tragic story.

Still, questions have begun to accumulate as the smoldering ruins of the apartment building cool.

Why didn’t the fire department or Alliant Gas evacuate people in the apartment building while they investigated the leak? In our initial story, we quoted the family member of one resident who said residents were first told to leave by the fire department — then cleared to return. The fire department assures us that this isn’t true. Firefighters investigated, but called in Alliant Gas to find the suspected leak. Two workers from the propane company were searching for the leak when the explosion took place. We’re glad the fire department didn’t send people back into the building — but we’re still uncertain why they didn’t order everyone out.

The Roundup’s preliminary investigation suggests that the Payson Fire Department doesn’t have maps showing exactly where the gas pipelines run and doesn’t know where the cutoff valves — if there are cutoff valves — are located.

Meanwhile, Alliant Gas representatives won’t answer most questions, beyond an assurance that the pipelines met state and local regulations.

That’s just not good enough, with public safety at stake.

We’ll keep digging, but we hope that the members of the Payson Town Council will join us in seeking these answers — and sharing them with a now worried public.

We got lucky this time. But we cannot rely on the courage of firefighters, the generosity of the community and blind luck to prevent the next tragedy.