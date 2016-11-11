Republican Joy

The Republican Headquarters in Payson was filled with waves of excitement Tuesday night as state after state went to Donald Trump for president.

While most expected Trump to take the majority of votes in Gila County due to the lopsided Republican registration, Republicans gathered at the headquarters cheered to see Trump’s strong, steady lead elsewhere around the country.

More than 20 Trump supporters sat glued to the television sets broadcasting Fox News as the results came in through the night. When a Fox News commentator announced early in the evening that the New York Times had predicted with 90 percent certainty that Trump would win, many in the room responded, “The New York Times said that?”

Trump’s early lead carried through the night as he took the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Each time Fox projected another state for Trump, applause and cheers rang out in the Red, White and Blue decorated headquarters, pictures of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Regan posted above the television set.

Nancy Cox, headquarters manager and vice president of the Republican Club, held a large poster board writing down states that had gone to Trump.

Cox said 3,795 people had visited the headquarters behind the Buffalo Bar and Grill since May 8. They saw the most visitors in October with 824.

Cox said she had voted for Trump for many reasons, but believes he has the leadership skills to lead the country. She hopes he can secure the borders, bolster the economy and make the tough decisions needed.

“There is hope for our country,” Cox said when she heard Trump would win.

The scene at the Democratic gathering at Denny’s restaurant on election night presented a sharply contrasting scene.

About 50 people gathered to listen to the early results.

Most watched the unfurling disaster for Democrats in stunned disbelief, since the great majority of pre-election polls showed Hillary Clinton with a small, but reassuring lead. The web sites tallying polls and electoral votes gave her a roughly 69 percent chance of winning the day before the election.

Instead, the Democrats watched one battleground state after another slip into Trump’s column.

The defeat of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio provided some comfort, but not much.

Democratic District 6 state Candidate Nikki Bagley held a slim lead over Republican incumbent Sylvia Allen late in the evening, but even that slipped away as the vote count mounted.

But by then, the Democrats had slipped away from Denny’s, fearful and disbelieving with a night that left the Republicans in charge of the White House and both Houses of Congress.

“I’d move to Canada,” said one woebegone Democrat, “but someone has to stay and fight for the country.”