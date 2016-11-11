Rim Holidays – Veterans Day (Part Three)

In 1898 the Rim Country was about to create a large new group of veterans who would go to war on behalf of our government. It was the Spanish-American War, the first to recruit soldiers after settlement. Arizona cowboys signed up as the first of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders. The leader of Arizona’s Company “A” was the mayor of Prescott, William “Bucky” O’Neill. He was a respected Irishman who championed school districts throughout the Territory and was instrumental in creating the district for the Strawberry School. As the leader of the Rough Riders he gave the call and many men in Payson and Tonto Basin dropped their branding irons and rode to an encampment on Prescott’s courthouse plaza, where they were inducted into the First U.S. Cavalry.

Cowboys were ideal recruits because they could ride, shoot, camp out and speak some Spanish. Furthermore they were already used to a hot climate, and that’s where they were headed. Many of them had seen action in defending against Apaches. The call came April 24 and by May 4 the troop was departing from Prescott to join their regiment in San Antonio, Texas. They took a mascot with them — a half-grown mountain lion named Josephine. She saw them through the battles but in the end was lost in Chicago on the return trip home.

At first the Rim Country cowboys objected to the name Rough Riders, boasting they rode smooth and good, not rough. They trained for their task in San Antonio, and their new horses were mustangs rounded up from the Great Plains. These had to be broken, and the cowboys were paid $10 for every horse they broke for the other inexperienced troopers. It was a regular rodeo and it made the cowboys feel right at home.

Before the Arizona troop left San Antonio by train for Florida the Adjutant General toasted their venture, “Death or a star.” Death of course referred to the danger of their mission, and a “star” referred to an officer’s uniform and the star they would earn if they survived.

Bucky O’Neill responded to the toast raising his glass and shouting, “Who wouldn’t gamble for a star!” He also had in mind the star in the U.S. flag that would be added when Arizona became a state. O’Neill had lobbied strongly for Arizona Territory to be granted statehood, and when statehood was granted during Roosevelt’s term as president it was in no small part payback for the gallantry to Arizona’s Rough Riders.

They embarked for Cuba on May 24. The colorful and buoyant O’Neill was Roosevelt’s kind of man and the two became personal friends. The home sewn flag of Arizona’s “A” troop led the way on the first landing on Cuban soil, becoming the first American flag planted in the country. Sadly, O’Neill was killed just hours before the Rough Riders made their famous charge up San Juan Hill. After his death Troop A ceased to exist and the soldiers joined other companies, most of them around Teddy Roosevelt. The campaign was short-lived and on Sept. 16, 1898 the cowboys were mustered out of the service. However, only 30 men from Troop A were able to walk off the ship. Many of the cowboys brought home wounds and malaria that followed them to their graves. A number of them are buried in Payson’s Pioneer Cemetery.

Moving our attention through the next several years we find Teddy Roosevelt in the office of vice president with President William McKinley. When McKinley was assassinated T.R. ascended to the presidency and did not forget his Arizona cowboys. He took up the cause of Arizona’s need for a planned water supply, and after pushing through Congress the National Reclamation Act to fund irrigation projects in the arid lands of 20 western states he made sure funds from that act went first to a dam on the Salt River in Tonto Basin. It would be the Roosevelt Dam, and on March 18, 1911 it was dedicated.

It was payoff time for Arizona’s Rough Riders, and many were there, personally invited by the president. It was a tribute to some of America’s military veterans.