Sheriff Shepherd Easily Surmounts Another Challenge

Adam Shepherd has secured another four years at the helm of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office after winning Tuesday’s election by a wide margin.

Shepherd, a Republican, faced off against Independent Darrell Stubbs for the title of top lawman.

Stubbs unsuccessfully ran against Shepherd for sheriff in 2012 when he ran as a Republican.

Hoping to face better odds, he changed to an Independent to challenge Shepherd in the general.

Unofficial results Wednesday had Shepherd with nearly 62 percent of the votes.

Shepherd said he was humbled by the support.

“I began this election season similarly to four years ago with the question, “How am I going to get that many people to vote for me?” If you think about it, it would be difficult to impossible to personally contact the county’s 20,000 plus voters with your message, seeing that you only really have a chance to make contact with a few hundred,” he said in an email.

After garnering 11,300 votes, Shepherd said he is happy so many residents support him and his team.

“It also reinforces our commitment to continue the hard work in order not to let the citizens of the county down.”

Since taking office, Shepherd said he has had made some significant improvements.

He feels the office is run better and the office communicated better with the public.

He still hopes to improve the annual report, bolster the office’s online presence and look for ways to help residents obtain information “without red tape.”

Because of the recession, the office cut staff by 10 to 15 percent in some areas. Shepherd would like to add those positions back, especially in patrol and detention.

Shepherd said he had many people to thank for the successful campaign, including the voters; loyal supporters “who gambled their faith and fortune on me once again” and helped with campaign costs; his wife and family.

“Last, but certainly not least, I would like to recognize those who did not support me for exercising their rights and responsibilities as citizens, and I sincerely hope that if they harbor differences that they make those known so that we can work through them and move forward as a united community.