Show Low Police Officer Shot To Death

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — An Arizona man suspected in the killing of a Show Low police officer was killed early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff in a cabin at Lake of the Woods that also involved the taking of a hostage.

Daniel Erickson, 36, of Phoenix, who also goes by the name of Scott Richardson, was shot and killed by law enforcement after about 6 1/2 hours of being holed up in a cabin in Pinetop-Lakeside. Police rescued the hostage, a 15-year-old girl.

According to media reports, the girl, whose name is not being released because she is a juvenile, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

During the 6 1/2-hour standoff, police said Erickson “sporadically shot at officers.”

According to police, at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Show Low Police Officer Darrin Reed, 50, was shot and killed after responding to a call of marijuana smoke at the Days Inn in Show Low. Reed was taken to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

Show Low resident Trevor Haroldson, a good friend of Reed, said via text message that Reed “impacted a lot of lives, especially mine. He was a great officer, mentor and most of all, a friend. Thank you and you will be missed.”

Reed was reportedly due to retire in February.

Show Low Police released a statement at 6 p.m. Tuesday officially confirming the death of Officer Reed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family following this tragic accident,” the release stated.

The release further stated that Reed was shot after apprehending the suspect near Arby’s on the Deuce of Clubs.

Immediately after the shooting, area and federal law enforcement began an intense search of the area for Erickson, who was believed to be wearing a black trench coat and driving a dark-colored small truck or SUV. Police identified Erickson as a suspect early on and advised the public to stay away and not to approach him.

At about 5:30 p.m., police located Erickson’s dark-colored Chevrolet S-10 and began a search for a 2006 brown or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee equipped with a ladder and bearing Arizona license plate BGT9579.

About two hours later, authorities began searching for Erickson in an area near Arizona 260 (White Mountain Boulevard) and Porter Mountain Road. Arizona 260 was closed about eight miles south of U.S. 60 near Lake of the Woods.

At about 9:20 p.m., authorities reported engaging with Erickson via negotiations in a “stand-off” situation at a cabin at Lake of the Woods. It later developed that Erickson had taken a 15-year-old girl as a hostage. It is unclear how Erickson came into contact with the girl or if the two knew each other.

The White Mountain Special Response Team and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s SWAT team surrounded Erickson at Lake of the Woods, where the suspect had barricaded himself with the hostage. Law enforcement and Erickson reportedly engaged one another in gunfire, with Erickson being killed sometime during the exchange.

According to media reports, Erickson was a convicted felon who had served time in the Arizona Department of Corrections as recently as 2013 in which he completed a four-year sentence for a marijuana conviction in southern Arizona.

Reed had been with the Show Low Police Department since 2006. Prior to that, Reed served with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.