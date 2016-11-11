Some Long Lines

The big voter turnout Nov. 9 temporarily overwhelmed a few Gila County polling places, according to Eric Mariscal, director of the Gila County Elections Department.

In Payson, people were waiting at the Expedition Church Vote Center when it opened at 6 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 and there were rushes around 8:30 a.m. and noon, he said. But numbers were low after 5 p.m.

He said he heard a rumor that at one time during the day there was a 90-minute wait, but he couldn’t verify it. He reported there were waits of 30 to 40 minutes at different times both in Payson and at polls in southern Gila County.

To mitigate the wait time, Mariscal said his office had voting machines and poll workers in reserve to bring in and get the lines moving.

Mariscal confirmed voters faced a line around the polling place on the San Carlos Reservation.

“The voters in San Carlos don’t mail in their ballots as a rule, they prefer to vote in person,” he said.

While the voters on San Carlos don’t like to vote by mail, the opportunity to vote early by mail appealed to a lot of other Gila County residents.

“The response by mail was overwhelming,” Mariscal said. The mail-in ballots accounted for about 15,000 of the 21,000 votes cast.

He added not many voters were upset by the waits and when residents in wheelchairs and oxygen were given the opportunity to go the front of the line, everyone was very accommodating.