Sports Briefs

Wrestling spaghetti fundraiser

A Payson Wrestling spaghetti dinner to support the Payson High wrestling program is set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Payson Elementary School cafeteria, located at 500 E. Rancho Road.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 9 and under and $25 for a family of four.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PaysonWrestling.

Harding’s 66 wins in men’s golf

Richard Harding edged Dan Shepard and Jim Kennedy to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 26.

Harding fired a 66 to win the A Flight by one stroke over Shepard, who took runner-up honors with the same score as Kennedy (67), who wound up third on a tiebreaker.

Jerry McGuire and Herb Sherman both enjoyed strong rounds with 64s. McGuire won the B Flight on a tiebreaker and Sherman took second. Gary Campbell (67) finished third.

John Calderwood had the longest putt, finding the cup from 6 feet, 10 inches on No. 18.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jim Livingston (No. 2, 14-3), McGuire (No. 5, 33-2), Dan Dorough (No. 8, 8-3), Alex Armenta (No. 14, 13-6) and Doug Magnuson (No. 17, 4-3).

Punt, Pass & Kick here Saturday

Four age group winners from the first round in July advanced to Saturday’s Northern Region Sectional NFL Punt, Pass & Kick competition at 9 a.m. at Rumsey Park.

Logan Nichols (6-7 boys), Zachary Young (8-9 boys), Xavier Kendall (10-11 boys) and William Hubbard (12-13 boys) won their age division in the first round on July 23 at Rumsey Park.

Only the top four first-place finishers in each age bracket from the boys and girls divisions from the pool of sectional competition champions advance to the Team Championships, which are scheduled for Dec. 3 at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility.

Those competitors will get to attend the Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals game on Dec. 4.

The top performers in the Team Championships across the country advance to the National Finals.

Registration now open

Registration is currently open for the following Town of Payson activities. Sign up at paysonrimcountry.com or at the Parks & Rec office. Volunteer coaches are needed for all activities. Pickup a coaches packet at the Parks & Rec office.

Youth volleyball

Registration ends Nov. 18 for fourth-sixth grade and seventh-ninth grade volleyball leagues. The season begins on Dec. 3 and games are played on Saturday mornings. The fee is $30 per player.

Fifth-sixth-grade basketball

Registration ends Dec. 2 for boys and girls fifth- and sixth-grade basketball. The fee is $30 per player. The season begins on Jan. 6. Games are Friday nights and Saturday mornings. This will be a co-ed league unless four boys and four girls teams can be formed.